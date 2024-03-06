Gloucester Stage Company Reveals 45th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gloucester Stage Company has announced the upcoming season, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates its 45th year of bringing theater to audiences in Gloucester and beyond. With a legacy of producing innovative and thought-provoking performances, the 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable celebration of creativity, talent, and the enduring power of theater. From a laugh out loud comedy to poignant world and regional premieres, this season presents a dynamic lineup of plays with a diverse representation in both the storytellers and the stories on stage that will entertain, inspire, and engage audiences of all backgrounds.

"As we mark Gloucester Stage's 45th Anniversary, we are pleased to present a season that celebrates the very same mission on which our Company was founded in 1979. Looking toward the future of Contemporary Theatre, we are working to amplify diverse voices and stories, inviting our audiences to experience the world through a new lens," said Managing Director Christopher Griffith. "We embody the stubborn fortitude of our Gloucester namesake, and with help from loyal supporters, we take pride in continuing to tell socially relevant stories that authentically bring our community together for shared entertainment."

Artistic Director Rebecca Bradshaw shared her excitement for the upcoming season, "When considering the plays for 2024, I felt a deep conviction, more than ever, that theatre needs to be a place for us to come together, connect, and laugh with each other. From septuagenarians learning how to surf to siblings behaving horrendously, the hijinx abound in these plays as they each lure us in with humor. Under their antics though, each ensemble is facing a pivotal moment in their lives. As an audience, we have the opportunity to learn from their choices and to dig deep into the relationships that keep them afloat. Whether it's a bunch of guys on a job site throwing jabs at each other or in an Iranian apartment full of girlfriends fussing the night before each other's nuptials, we will travel across the country and reach across the globe to find empathy and ignite conversation about how important it is to stay connected with those around us."

The 2024 season kicks off with a bang as Gloucester Stage presents 2024 Dramatist Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, directed by Rebecca Bradshawº, from May 31 to June 23. This play is a wild ride as three adult siblings come back together under one roof with a lot of opinions. Alongside a band of eccentric characters, the trio may slip into their teenage petulance as the stakes get desperate. Hilarious twists and unexpected romances will overshadow any need to be a Chekhov aficionado to enjoy this comedic masterpiece.

To follow as a part of its rolling world premiere through the National New Play Network is WIPEOUT by Aurora Real de Asua from July 5 to July 28. Directed by Shana Gozanskyº, the play takes audiences on a heartwarming journey with three adventurous 70-years-old women on their surfboards in the middle of the ocean as they learn the ropes from a hot rod young instructor. Together they navigate the waves of life and laughter in this tale of friendship, courage, and the pursuit of new experiences.

Gloucester Stage then presents the regional premiere of WISH YOU WERE HERE by Pulitzer Prize Winner Sanaz Toossi, recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, from August 9 to August 25. Directed by Melory Mirashrafi, this play follows a circle of tight-knit girlfriends as they gather to plan weddings, trade dirty jokes, and try to hang onto a sense of normalcy in 1980s Iran.

Finally, Gloucester Stage is proud to co-produce with Teatro Chelsea, a Latine Theatre organization based in Chelsea, MA, the regional premiere of THE HOMBRES in September. This uproarious comedy, written by Tony Meneses and directed by Armando Rivera, offers a fresh perspective on male friendships and machismo culture as three Latino construction workers find themselves entangled in unexpected yoga classes next door to their job site. The play, running from September 6 to September 29, includes community engagement programming in English and Spanish. The first three weeks of rehearsals and the final week of performances will take place in Chelsea, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange and collaboration.

Performances will be held Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturdays at 8:00 pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Season Subscription Packages are on sale now, with individual tickets released for sale on March 15th online and at the Gloucester Stage Company, located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester.

PERFORMANCE TIMES AND LOCATIONS:

All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm at Gloucester Stage Company located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester.

Tickets to the Gloucester Stage 2024 season are available for sale on March 15th.. Single Ticket prices range from $15 to $67, with discounts available for seniors, military families, college students, youth under 18, young professionals under 35, E.B.T. Cardholders, W.I.C. benefits, and Cape Ann residents. For detailed ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.

Season Packages start at $200 for four tickets for any mainstage performance and include early access to seating, no fees, and free ticket exchanges. Packages can be purchased or renewed by calling the Box Office at 978.281.4433 or visiting gloucesterstage.com/subscribe.

For additional information, contact the Box Office at 978.281.4433 or boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com. Located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester, the Box Office is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

ºMember Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (S.D.C.) Union