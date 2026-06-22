 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GOD OF OUR FATHERS Lecture Series to Explore George Washington at Brewster Performing Arts Center

William Federer will present the Battle of Monongahela lecture, with free admission and refreshments included.

By:
GOD OF OUR FATHERS Lecture Series to Explore George Washington at Brewster Performing Arts Center

The America 250 Series will continue this summer with a presentation by historian and author William Federer, who will discuss George Washington and the Battle of Monongahela on July 26 at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

The lecture, titled God of Our Fathers: Mighty Miracles of the American Revolution, is part of a year-long series of monthly presentations examining the role of faith and providence during America's fight for independence as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

Federer will explore the significance of the Battle of the Monongahela, fought in July 1755 during the French and Indian War. The conflict marked a pivotal moment in the military career of a young George Washington, whose actions during the battle helped establish his reputation as a leader years before he would become commander of the Continental Army and the first President of the United States.

The event will be presented both in person and via livestream, allowing audiences to participate from anywhere. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the lecture.

Event Information

God of Our Fathers: Mighty Miracles of the American Revolution

George Washington and the Battle of Monongahela
Presented by William Federer

Part of the America 250 Series
In Person and Livestreamed

Date: July 26, 2026
Time: 3:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center
Brewster

Admission: Free

For more information, call 508-240-2400 or visit artsempoweringlife.org.

Refreshments will be served following the lecture.







Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

Beetlejuice Jr. in Boston Beetlejuice Jr.
The Company Theatre (11/06-11/08)
1776 in Boston 1776
The Colonial Theatre (7/02-7/16)
Pitbull & Lil Jon in Boston Pitbull & Lil Jon
Xfinity Center (8/29-8/29)
Los Lobos in Boston Los Lobos
Payomet Performing Arts Center (7/24-7/24)
Spotlight: THE ELECTRIC CHAPEL in Boston Spotlight: THE ELECTRIC CHAPEL
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (6/26-6/26)
Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet in Boston Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet
Huntington Theatre (3/04-3/07)
It's Raining Queens in Boston It's Raining Queens
Regent Theater (6/26-6/26)
Puppet Showplace Theater presents: Judy Saves The Day by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion at Uncommon Corner | SUMMER OUTDOOR SERIES in Boston Puppet Showplace Theater presents: Judy Saves The Day by Sarah Nolen of Puppet Motion at Uncommon Corner | SUMMER OUTDOOR SERIES
Puppet Showplace Theater (7/11-7/11)
The Who's Tommy in Boston The Who's Tommy
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/04-5/16)
Godspell in Boston Godspell
Queer Theatre Company, Inc. (8/21-8/30)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets