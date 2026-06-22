GOD OF OUR FATHERS Lecture Series to Explore George Washington at Brewster Performing Arts Center

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The America 250 Series will continue this summer with a presentation by historian and author William Federer, who will discuss George Washington and the Battle of Monongahela on July 26 at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

The lecture, titled God of Our Fathers: Mighty Miracles of the American Revolution, is part of a year-long series of monthly presentations examining the role of faith and providence during America's fight for independence as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

Federer will explore the significance of the Battle of the Monongahela, fought in July 1755 during the French and Indian War. The conflict marked a pivotal moment in the military career of a young George Washington, whose actions during the battle helped establish his reputation as a leader years before he would become commander of the Continental Army and the first President of the United States.

The event will be presented both in person and via livestream, allowing audiences to participate from anywhere. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the lecture.

Event Information

God of Our Fathers: Mighty Miracles of the American Revolution

George Washington and the Battle of Monongahela

Presented by William Federer

Part of the America 250 Series

In Person and Livestreamed

Date: July 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center

Brewster

Admission: Free

For more information, call 508-240-2400 or visit artsempoweringlife.org.

Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

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