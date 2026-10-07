GIRL CRIME to Return to Boston Following Sold-Out Premiere

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Girl Crime, a new play by award-winning Chicago playwright Kendall Grenolds (A is For Festival, Playwrights Horizons) will be returning to the Boston stage in December following its sold-out world-premiere workshop earlier this year.

A dark comedy about the glittery horror of American true crime culture, Girl Crime follows two best friends climbing the influencer ladder by marketing their hit true crime podcast as empowering, relatable content for any girlboss who wants a hit of murder (and girl talk) on her morning commute. As the line between ambition and exploitation blurs, Girl Crime examines the American fascination with violence, the commodification of trauma, and who has the right to tell a story.

The upcoming production is presented by bi-coastal producing company, The Dining Table Collective, with Emma DeWitt (Hartford Stage Co.) returning as director. The original workshop, also produced by the Dining Table Collective, was celebrated by Boston audiences and reviewers alike. 'It made me laugh, it made me gasp, and there were parts that felt honestly kind of frightening,' say Laura Amico and Lisa Thalhamer of the Scene In Boston podcast, 'It asks whether we're listening to these stories, or, I thought, consuming them.'

Actors Sandy Clancy (NJ Rep, Theatre at Monmouth) and Elizabeth Finn (CT Rep, O'Neill Theatre Ctr) return to the stage as best friends Jackie and Chrissa, co-hosts of 'Cutie Girl Crime,' where they discuss the latest and bloodiest murders in a 'fun, bubbly way!' In fact, it's so fun that they end each week's episode by enthusiastically reminding their viewers: 'you're too cute to get murdered!'

Clancy, who was praised by critics for her performance as the relentlessly sharp Jackie in the original workshop, expresses her excitement to sink her teeth back into the show: 'In a chronically online world where we are able to compare ourselves immediately, to rank ourselves against other people's wrongdoings in order to feel better about our own flaws and to obsess over our reputations, this play feels more important than ever.'

Finn, who plays the softer half of the duo, says: 'What I love so much about Girl Crime and Kendall's writing is that these are undeniably real women. They're funny, smart, ambitious, complex. We know them and we are them (even if we don't want to admit it). It's endlessly fun to see and even more fun to play.'

The creative team is excited to spark conversations throughout the Boston area centered around the themes of Girl Crime. Through talkbacks and collaborations with local businesses and non-profits, their goal is to bring theatre to the community while also bringing community back into the theatre.

For director DeWitt, '[It's] a hilarious, disturbing, and shockingly poignant look into the horror movie that is womanhood, and an even deeper look into what women do to survive it. Girl Crime asks: 'What happens when trauma becomes a form of currency?''

Performances will take place December 11th - 20th at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theater.

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