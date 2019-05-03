Funky Musical Comedy THE SOUL SESSION Comes to Provincetown

A new experiential musical by award-winning musician and playwright, Mwalim brings a taste of soul music and comic theater to Cape Cod. Marking the rebirth of Oversoul Theatre Collective, Cape Cod's first multi-ethnic theater company.

What:"The SOUL SESSION" A Musical Comedy

Where: Focsicle - 312 Commercial St, Provincetown

When: Every Saturday at 7pm, Starting May 25

PROVINCETOWN, MA - Oversoul Theatre Collective proudly marks it's 25thanniversary with the opening of "The SOUL SESSION" on May 25thin Provincetown, MA at Focsicle and will run every Saturday night during the summer. "The SOUL SESSION" is an original comic musical set in a subterranean, Greenwich Village club where "we're gonna party like it's 1968". The musical will run every Saturday night through the entire summer.

“The SOUL SESSION” is a cabaret styled tribute to the urban soul music clubs of the late 1960s and early 70’s in the form of an experiential theater adventure, where an outrageous cast of characters mix and mingle with the show’s audience while the band (multi- Grammy nominated soul-funk band, The GroovaLottos) provide funky background music. The show was conceived and directed by multi-award-winning playwright, Mwalim, A tenured English and Black Studies professor at UMass Dartmouth, where he teaches theater, creative writing, and digital media production. Over the last several years, Mwalim has been engaged in a research project in cooperation with the Zion Union Heritage Museum, exploring the legacy of African American jazz, soul, and rock musicians who have visited and performed on Cape Cod between the 1930’s and 70’s. Artists such as Sly Stone, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Tavares, and Ray Charles are among the myriad of soul music icons who visited and/or performed on the cape. As Mwalim explains, “When people refer to segregation era music venues for Black performers, it was called the ‘Chitlin’ Circuit’. While most associate the circuit exclusively with southern states, the same type of segregation was taking place in the states northeast of New York, where there were only certain venues open to Black performers. 1968 marks the year that things began to change in that regard.”

Oversoul Theatre Collective is a professional theater company that was formed in 1994, with the objective of developing and presenting theatrical works, primarily by and about Black and Native American people; as well as providing professional training and experiences for community people who aspire to enter theater as a profession. Operating under the auspices of Song Keepers, LTD, a non-profit arts and education organization based in Mashpee, MA.

"The SOUL SESSION" opens on May 25thand will run every Saturday night throughout the summer and featured a full pub menu. Focsicle is located at 312 Commercial St under the Governor Bradford Restaurant in Provincetown. Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30 curtain. Tickets are $20 and for more info and advanced ticket purchase, visit: http://tinyurl.com/TheSoulSession or http://facebook.com/oversoultheatrecollective





