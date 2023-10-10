Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The classic Charles Dickens' masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, returns to The Hanover Theatre mainstage this December 16-23.

John Little* (Cabaret, Roundabout Theatre Company) helms the production for a second time as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge opposite Brad Reinking* in his debut as the Ghost of Jacob Marley with flying effects by On the Fly Productions.

Little, currently appearing Off-Broadway in King of the Jews, will be reunited with 15-year-old Lillian Rogers as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Additional Dickensian ghosts will be portrayed by Jermaine Pearson* as Christmas Present and Joel Kaimakani Libed* as Christmas Yet to Come. Alka Nayyar* (Bhangin' It, La Jolla Playhouse) reprises her role as Mrs. Cratchit opposite Aathaven Tharmarajah* (Legally Blonde, North American Tour) making his debut in the role of Bob Cratchit. They will be joined by Abhimanyu Katyal* (A Nice Indian Boy, Olney Theatre) as Timothy, along with Sahana Sankar, Alexis Anu Thakkallapalli, Shriram Shenoy and Samarth Shenoy as the Cratchit children. Associate directors Steve Gagliastro* (“Spirited”) and Annie Kerins* play the Fezziwigs, joined by Daniel Reardon* (“Gilded Age”) as Fred, Laura D. DeGiacomo* as Millie, Fred's wife, Amy Barker* (Merrily We Roll Along, Huntington Theatre) as the Charwoman, Aidan Levinson as Young Ebenezer, Channing Rion as Belle, Michael Skrzek* as Topper, Shelly Fawson as Suzannah, Maggie Manos Clark as Lucy, Marta Rymer* (American Mariachi, Pacific Conservatory) as Laundress/fiddler, and Aidan Leach as Dick Wilkins.

Completing the cast are youth performers, Charlotte Siebels, Ash Quasney-Sandler as Newsboy, Corinne Sweeney as Fan, and Chris Bardizbanian as Young Scrooge.

President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre, Troy Siebels directs New England's largest production of A Christmas Carol with timeless music, lavish costumes and spine-tingling special effects. The creative team includes music director/organist Timothy Evans, choreographer Ilyse Robbins, associate directors Steve Gagliastro* and Annie Kerins*, South Asian cultural consultant Alka Nayyar*, costume designer Gail Astrid Buckley, set designer Jim Kronzer, lighting designer Charlie Morrison, sound designer Nick Joyce and flying by On the Fly Productions. The stage management team includes Jane Siebels*, Melissa Daroff* and Abby Ray.

Be sure to get seated early to enjoy the pre-show concert featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, the largest and most versatile theatre pipe organ in New England, led by A Christmas Carol music director Tim Evans.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Tickets for this holiday classic are on sale now for $32, $52 and $62 depending on seat location. Discounts are available for Broadway subscribers. For more information, please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.