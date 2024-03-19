Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre Repertory's Rotating Productions of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT and New Solo Show JUDITH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo Caption- Unitymike.com photo "Twelfth Night" with MarHadoo Effeh**, Livy Scanlon* and Robert St. Laurence*

The Hanover Theatre Repertory has announced the creative team delivering the new play Judith, by Katie Bender, and iconic comedy Twelfth Night, by William Shakespeare. Directed by Brendon Fox (Baskerville, Cleveland Playhouse), both gender-bending productions will play at the BrickBox Theater in the Jean McDonough Arts Center April 11 - May 5, 2024.

THT Rep's Artistic Director Livy Scanlon* (Poe Double Header, THT Rep) plays Judith, the titular role in Bender's Shakespeare-inspired new solo show exploring self-worth, ambition and queer identity. First introduced to THT Rep's audience as a staged reading in 2023, the fully realized production is presented in partnership with Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. Scanlon returns after 41 performances in the Sunshine State with a wealth of rave reviews and a polished final product.

Under Fox's clever direction, Scanlon also plays protagonist Viola in Twelfth Night, a beloved comedy rife with mischief, music, and mistaken identities. Separated from her twin brother after a devastating shipwreck, Viola dresses as a man to protect herself, only to fall in love with the Duke Orsino, who in turn has eyes for the Countess Olivia. Hijinks ensue until identities are revealed, the love triangle is untangled and the twins are reunited.

Joining Scanlon onstage in Fox's 1920s inspired production are Robert St. Laurence* (Sunday in the Park with George, The Huntington) as Orsino, MarHadoo Effeh** (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Olivia, Worcester favorite Meri Stypinski* (The Glass Menagerie, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, THT Rep) as Feste, Maconnia Chesser* (Shakespeare and Company) as Sir Toby Belch, Janis Greim Hudson (Torch Song, Moonbox Productions) as Malvolia, Drew Cleveland (Much Ado About Nothing, Brown Box Theatre Project) as Sebastian, Alexa Cadete as Maria, Michael Skrzek* (Julius Caesar, THT Rep) as Fabian, John Tracey as Sir Andrew, and Robert Isaacson (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Sea Captain.

Rounding out the Twelfth Night cast is THT Rep's 2024 cohort of Worc @ Play acting students, who receive tuition-free classical actor training offered in partnership with The Hanover Theatre Conservatory: Cristiano Lourenco, Jr. (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Antonio, Kyle Hargrove (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Priest, Nick Baker (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Curio, Sara (Penny) Penniman as Valentine, Matthew Johnson (Macbeth, THT Rep) and Cassie Tortorricci as Officers of Illyria, along with Karen Richards (Macbeth, THT Rep) and Erica Shields as Ladies in Waiting.

Joining Fox on Twelfth Night's creative team are Associate Director Dr. Kathryn Moncrief, Scenic Designer Baron Pugh, Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl, Lighting Designer Laura J. Eckelman, Properties Coordinator and Scenic Builder Becki Gray, Composer Mark Mummert and DEIB Counselor Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham.

Judith creatives include Voice and Dialect Coach Patricia DeLorey, Lighting Designer Laura J. Eckelman, Costume Designer Alison Gensmer, Sound Designer Rew Tippin and Properties Coordinator Danielle McKay. Production and stage management teams for both shows include Production Stage Manager Rafi Levavy*, Assistant Stage Manager Jess Brennan**, Production Manager Lisa Hackman and Wardrobe Supervisor Perri Sylvester.