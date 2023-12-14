From LA BOHEME To Bowie, NEC's Winter/Spring Season Promises A Dynamic Blend Of Classics And Contemporary Selections

New England Conservatory's (NEC) Winter/Spring 2024 performance season will take audiences on a musical odyssey across genres and time, ensuring a captivating fusion of classics and contemporary selections. The lineup promises an enriching and diverse experience while showcasing the range and innovation of the conservatory's students and faculty.

Noteworthy highlights in the upcoming season include the 7th Annual Coretta Scott King Tribute Concert on February 26, curated by NEC's Black Student Union. The yearly event pays homage to one of NEC's most notable graduates, the trailblazing activist and soprano Coretta Scott King '54, '71 Hon. DM. The celebration marks the 70th anniversary of her graduation, showcasing the profound impact of her studies in music education and voice at NEC.

In addition, the Contemporary Musical Arts (CMA) department, under the artistic direction of faculty member Lautaro Mantilla, will explore the iconic songs of David Bowie that were produced with Brian Eno. This immersive experience, scheduled for April 17 on the Jordan Hall stage, delves into Bowie's transformative influence on pop culture, musical styles, gender, sexuality, social justice, protest, and fashion.

On February 5 and 7, soprano Josie Larsen '23 MM, '25 AD and baritone Hyungjin Son '24 MM, along with NEC opera students, will join the NEC Philharmonia for a thrilling rendition of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème. In this semi-staged of the opera, audiences will be immersed in the captivating beauty of NEC vocalists complemented by a full orchestra. Later in the semester, NEC opera students will also join the NEC Philharmonia in four performances of Strauss's Die Fledermaus in the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre.

Heading off campus to Cambridge's famed Regattabar Jazz Club, NEC Jazz Orchestra will play selections including George Russell's "Ezzthetic" and Jazz Department Co-Chair Ken Schaphorst's "Take Back the Country." Featuring founding CMA department chair Ran Blake on piano and Dominique Eade '82, '89 AD on voice, the Ken Schaphorst Big Band will also perform Blake's "Memphis" and Schaphorst's "Mbira” during the February 5 performance.

On February 14, CMA co-chair Hankus Netsky and Ran Blake will curate a concert celebrating the enduring musical legacies of Mahalia Jackson and Chris Connor—two titans of gospel and jazz from the 20th century. The event will explore the emotional depth of Jackson's soulful gospel in contrast to the cool jazz stylings embraced by Connor, creating a dynamic musical tapestry.

Virtuosic young pianist and first-year NEC student Yunchan Lim will make his debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra on February 15, performing Rachmaninoff's Concerto No. 3—the same piece Lim performed during the final round of 2022's Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, securing his place as the youngest person ever to win gold at the prestigious competition and garnering more than 13 million YouTube views.

Directed by Donald Palma, the NEC Chamber Orchestra presents a dynamic program on February 28 featuring Philip Herbert's poignant “Elegy,” Mozart's lively Divertimento No. 11, and Béla Bartók's rhythmically rich “Divertimento.” This performance at Jordan Hall showcases the exceptional talent of NEC's conductorless orchestra, which inspired the formation of the critically acclaimed A Far Cry.

On March 13, NEC Symphony, under the baton of Hugh Wolff, will explore topics of censorship, the #MeToo movement, and response to violence against Black Americans through a repertoire that endeavors to speak truth to power, including Reena Esmail's “RE|Member,” Joel Thompson's “An Act of Resistance,” and Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5.

Rounding out the season's highlights are birthday celebrations for two musical greats. On February 1, pianist Jason Moran and NEC students ranging from soloists to large ensembles will celebrate the 125th birthday of jazz icon Duke Ellington. The 150th birthday of the legendary composer Charles Ives will be commemorated with a First Monday tribute curated by Laurence Lesser on March 4, followed by a second performance by NEC chamber musicians on March 7.

In its 120th season, performances at NEC's Jordan Hall and events across campus are free and open to the public unless otherwise specified. Media are invited to cover performances, explore behind the scenes, and pursue other opportunities with permission.

Full listings attached and may be found at Click Here.

