Fantastic Cat Comes To City Winery Boston Next Month

The performance is on November 15.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Fantastic Cat Comes To City Winery Boston Next Month

Fantastic Cat Comes To City Winery Boston Next Month

Fantastic Cat comes to City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 15th.  Four different singer/songwriters have joined forces to form a single band, which critics compare to a modern-day Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young or Traveling Wilburys.  Tickets are on sale at Click Here.  

 

Fantastic Cat Comes To City Winery Boston Next Month Each member of Fantastic Cat boasts their own impressive resume along with a litany of critical acclaim. The Guardian dubbed Don DiLego “one to watch.” NPR said Anthony D'Amato “sings and writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter.” Rolling Stone called Brian Dunne a “stunner” and praised Mike Montali's band, Hollis Brown, as “the soundtrack for a late-night drive through the American heartland.” 

 

Their debut album, The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat, was called “A wildly satisfying collection of folk-rock, country, and good old rock & roll," by Rolling Stone and Americana Highways called the recording "One of the most impressive debuts so far this year." 

 

Collectively, the four transcend their respective roots, emerging as an instrument-swapping, harmony-trading rock and roll cooperative far greater than the sum of its parts.  

 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.  

    

FANTASTIC CAT performs at City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30 PM (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston. 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
44th Annual Oktoberfest to Be Held in Harvard Square Next Weekend Photo
44th Annual Oktoberfest to Be Held in Harvard Square Next Weekend

The Harvard Square Business Association is has announced the return of the 44th Annual Oktoberfest and the fabulously madcap 18th Annual HONK! Parade on Sunday, October 8th, 2023. Get a full event schedule here!

2
Berkshire Theatre Group Presents A Benefit Concert At The Colonial For The Berkshire Immig Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group Presents A Benefit Concert At The Colonial For The Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society And Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Theatre Group presents a benefit concert at the Colonial for The Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society, and Berkshire Theatre Group.

3
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

FPAC's production of 'The Little Mermaid' brings Broadway to the MetroWest Region. Franklin Performing Arts Company opens their 2023-24 Season with Disney's beloved musical.

4
DRAG SINGO Comes to Hotel 1620 in October Photo
DRAG SINGO Comes to Hotel 1620 in October

Come one, come all for a musical spin on the beloved game of bingo, with To the Moon and Back’s “Drag Singo” benefit fundraiser, at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, MA for Drag Bingo, on Friday, October 13, 6 to 10 pm. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr. Parent
Boston Playwrights' Theatre (10/10-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mania: The ABBA Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You