Fantastic Cat Comes To City Winery Boston Next Month

Fantastic Cat comes to City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 15th. Four different singer/songwriters have joined forces to form a single band, which critics compare to a modern-day Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young or Traveling Wilburys. Tickets are on sale at Click Here.

Each member of Fantastic Cat boasts their own impressive resume along with a litany of critical acclaim. The Guardian dubbed Don DiLego “one to watch.” NPR said Anthony D'Amato “sings and writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter.” Rolling Stone called Brian Dunne a “stunner” and praised Mike Montali's band, Hollis Brown, as “the soundtrack for a late-night drive through the American heartland.”

Their debut album, The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat, was called “A wildly satisfying collection of folk-rock, country, and good old rock & roll," by Rolling Stone and Americana Highways called the recording "One of the most impressive debuts so far this year."

Collectively, the four transcend their respective roots, emerging as an instrument-swapping, harmony-trading rock and roll cooperative far greater than the sum of its parts.

FANTASTIC CAT performs at City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30 PM (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.