Fall In Love All Over Again. PRETTY WOMAN The Musical Comes To Boston In February 2024

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will come to Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next year, from February 27 – March 3, 2024. Single tickets to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are now on sale!

Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. The box office at 106 Boylston Street is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees. For group orders of 10 or more please email infocolonial@theambassadors.com.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Featuring an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Critics rave that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big Romance & Big Fun!” (Broadway.com) and “Dazzles!” (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale.” And BuzzFeed News says “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!”

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

Leading the 2023-2024 North American Tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Liam Searcy as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D'Jovanni, Vincent DiPeri, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Christian Maxwell Henry, Alexandra Kinsley, Joshua Kring, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Hank Santos, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

The tour launched this past September at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY. The full tour route can be found at Click Here.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Music Director Shane Ffrench leads a band that includes Mary Grace Ellerbee (keyboards), Ben Weise (guitar), Matt Wolfe (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass) and Joel Anderson (drums).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group (thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

For more information visit: Click Here.