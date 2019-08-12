FSPA To Host Open House

The Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) will hold an Open House for prospective students and families at 38 Main Street. The community is invited to tour the facilities, observe classes, speak with faculty and staff, and learn more about FSPA programs in music, dance, and drama, whether for recreational enjoyment or serious study.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 10 am - 7 pm with an additional open house on Saturday, September 7 from 10 am - 4 pm.

Proudly serving more than 500 students annually from 45 communities in Massachusetts' Metro West region, the Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) is committed to quality education in the arts with exceptional curriculum, outstanding professional faculty and unwavering dedication to each and every student enrolled. Founded in 1985 by Director Raye Lynn Mercer, FSPA is a unique place where students of all ages and levels of ability participate in an array of music, dance, and drama programs with professional instruction and extraordinary performing opportunities. With broad-based and varied curricula, FSPA guides students in the development of technique, creativity, and artistic expression to last a lifetime. FSPA's faculty boasts outstanding professional artists, performers, and teachers. Their impressive credentials are indicative of the excellent instruction available in all programs. FSPA instructors strive to meet the individual needs of each student, working to develop each student's abilities to his or her own potential.

Performance is an integral part of an FSPA education and the school offers unrivaled performing opportunities for students throughout the year. On the calendar annually are student recitals, concerts by faculty and guest artists, master classes, student showcases, holiday shows, the school's signature Spring Concert, and summer camps and intensives. In addition, for students whose level of interest is more focused, there are special performing ensemble opportunities available by audition. THE BLACK BOX, home of the Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC), a 200-seat flexible theater located behind FSPA, provides a professional venue for FSPA student productions, while FPAC offers opportunities by audition for student performers.

For more information about FSPA and its programs, visit www.FSPAonline.com, call 508-528-8668, or stop by 38 Main St. in Franklin.





