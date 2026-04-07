FINDING NEMO and More Set for Wheelock Family Theatre 46th Season

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Wheelock Family Theatre has announced its 2026/2027 season, marking its 46th year of producing dynamic, multigenerational theatre for young audiences and families.

This vibrant lineup celebrates imagination, cultural storytelling, and the power of community, bringing to life beloved stories through music, movement, and inventive theatrical design."Our 46th season reflects who we are at our core," said Executive Director of Wheelock Family Theater, Nick Vargas. "The stories children encounter shape how they see themselves, their families, and the world around them. This season is centered on the courage to begin. These productions invite young people to imagine, to grow, and to see themselves as brave, while creating space for families to experience those journeys together."

The season opens with a spectacular under-the-sea adventure in Finding Nemo, showing from November 14 to December 13, 2026, a heartwarming musical adaptation of the beloved Disney Pixar film. Audiences will dive into a visually stunning world brought to life through imaginative staging and breathtaking puppetry, transforming the stage into a vibrant ocean filled with unforgettable characters.

The familiar tale of Finding Nemo follows Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, on an epic journey across the ocean to find his son, Nemo, who has been captured and taken far from home. Along the way, Marlin encounters a vibrant cast of characters and learns to confront his fears, trust others, and let go with love. With its themes of resilience, independence, and the deep bonds between parent and child, Finding Nemo is a natural fit for Wheelock Family Theatre's commitment to young people and the families who support them.

Directed by Wheelock Family Theatre's Executive Director Nick Vargas, this production brings a bold and imaginative vision to the stage. Vargas emphasizes the journey of both parent and child, highlighting the vulnerability and bravery required to let go, moves forward, and trust what lies ahead, offering audiences of all ages a theatrical experience that is as moving as it is visually spectacular.

The second show in the 46th season is based on the Newbery Medal-winning novel by Tae Keller and adapted for the stage by Katie Hae Leo. As the East Coast premiere and one of the first productions of the play worldwide, When You Trap a Tiger runs February 13 to March 7, 2027, and is a lyrical and powerful story that blends Korean folklore with a contemporary family journey.

The play follows Lily, a young girl navigating change as her family moves in with her ailing grandmother. When a magical tiger from Korean folklore appears, Lily is drawn into a quest that intertwines myth, memory, and healing. As she confronts family secrets and cultural legacy, Lily must decide what it means to be brave and how stories shape who we are.

Directed by Michelle M. Aguillon, this production highlights the importance of culturally specific storytelling and representation on stage. This story embodies the courage to begin, whether that means facing the unknown, embracing one's cultural identity, or stepping into difficult conversations with honesty. It reflects Wheelock Family Theatre's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young people see themselves reflected in the stories we tell and in the artists who bring them to life, while also inviting audiences to consider what it takes to begin again.

Michelle is a director, dramaturg, and producer whose work includes Once On This Island, Yellow Face, In the Heights, The Joy Luck Club, and numerous world premieres. She served as dramaturg and tour director for Learning How to Read by Moonlight and received Best Costume Design at the 2021 AACT WorldFest. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Creative Arts School in Reading, MA.

Closing the 2026/2027 season is our third and final production, The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, showing April 17 to May 15, 2027. Marking its New England premiere, this vibrant stage adaptation of the beloved book by Thelma Lynne Godin brings a joyful and intergenerational story to life, celebrating community, resilience, and the rhythm of Harlem.

The Hula-Hoopin' Queen reflects the power of coming together to show up for one another and embracing the moments that bring us closer. The story speaks to the courage it takes to begin not alone, but in community, stepping into connection, creativity, and collective celebration.

Directed by Jaronzie Harris, this uplifting production brings the spirit of Harlem to the stage through music, movement, and ensemble-driven storytelling. Harris emphasizes the joy, rhythm, and interconnectedness of the neighborhood, crafting a theatrical experience that invites audiences to witness the celebration and take part in it, closing the season with warmth, energy, and an invitation to carry that spirit forward.

Together, these productions reflect Wheelock Family Theatre's mission while amplifying diverse voices and experiences. "This season is an invitation," said Nick Vargas. "An invitation for young people to see themselves as full of possibility, and for families to come together through shared stories. We are committed to creating a space where every child feels seen, welcomed, and inspired, and we are so excited to share this season with our community."

To make the season more accessible and flexible for families, Wheelock Family Theatre is introducing expanded ticketing options for 2026/2027. Season Memberships offer early access to tickets, flexible exchanges, and year-round savings, making it easier than ever to experience each production. Audiences can also secure seats to all three shows with a 3- Show Premium Package, saving 15 percent while enjoying first access and exclusive perks for the full season experience. Wheelock Family Theatre is also introducing youth-priced ticketing, ensuring that more children and families can experience the magic of live theatre together.