After twelve years of collaboration and partnership with Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus, Executive Producer Diane Borger will depart the A.R.T. at the end of this season. She will return to London where she spent the first thirty years of her career.

Borger and Paulus have worked closely to advance A.R.T.'s mission to expand the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as a central partner. Together, they have made A.R.T. a home for emerging and established artists from myriad disciplines to take risks as they create and incubate new work, drawing on the research opportunities afforded by the theater's relationship with Harvard University.

"Diane Borger's impact on the A.R.T. has been transformational, from the very first show she produced-the groundbreaking, immersive Sleep No More-to her active mentoring of Harvard undergraduates into careers in the field," says Paulus. "I have witnessed with awe and admiration her remarkable ability to build relationships with artists and provide conditions for bold, risk-taking work to flourish. I will forever cherish these last twelve years of our creative partnership."

"It has been a privilege and a joy to serve as the Executive Producer of the A.R.T.," says Borger. "When I agreed to come to Cambridge in 2009 to produce Sleep No More, I never imagined it would be the start of twelve of the most extraordinary years of my career, and that I would land in such an incredible partnership with Diane Paulus. I am grateful to the staff, boards, volunteers, and esteemed Harvard colleagues with whom I've had the good fortune to work over the past decade. A producer's work is rooted in relationships, and I have the most enormous appreciation for the remarkable students and artists with whom I've been lucky enough to collaborate."

A search committee composed of A.R.T. staff and board members has been formed to select a search firm and lead the process to identify the theater's new co-leader.