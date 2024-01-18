Eventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In Three Acts

Eventide Theatre Company will present Nöel Coward's timeless classic, "Blithe Spirit," that promises an evening of laughter, mystique, and high spirits. Directed by ETC Board Member, Lynne Johnson, this production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from February 1st through February 11th

Performance Schedule:

Thursday through Saturday: 7:30 PM

Sunday Matinee: 2:00 PM

Following the Sunday performances (2/4 & 2/11) ticket holders are invited to stay after the performance for a talkback with special guest Susan Ahern, "The Happy Medium". Being that Gertrude "Gertie" Lawrence was a close friend and acting partner of Nöel Coward in life, who knows what delightful spirits may be conjured up during our performances in the very theatre named after her.

This comedic gem serves as the 2024 season opener for Eventide Theatre Company, inviting the audience into the charming English country home of Charles Condomine, a remarried widower. The plot unfolds as a local eccentric medium holds a seance at the request of Charles, a writer grappling with writer's block. However, the unforeseen consequence of accidentally summoning the spirit of Charles's deceased first wife, leads to comical mayhem as the completely unraveled Charles becomes embroiled with the personalities of both his current and deceased wife. This increasingly complex love triangle pulls out all of the comedic stops for the audiences' enjoyment.

Company:

Edith-Madison Mayer

Ruth-Rebecca Riley

Charles-Zack Johnson

Dr. Bradman-Alex Lucchesi

Mrs. Bradman-Liz Argo

Madame Arcati- Kathleen Larson Day

Elvira-Shannen Dondo

Director-Lynne Johnson

Stage Manager-Kaleigh Mason

Production Manager-Donna Wresinki

Set Design, Construction, Special Effects-Guy Trudeau

Lighting Design-Christopher Ostrom

Light Board Operator-Vicky Marchant

Props Design-Priscilla Hurley

Pianist/Music-Pam Wannie

Sound Design-Toby Wilson

Costume Design-Amy Canaday

Join us for an unforgettable night filled with wit, charm, and a touch of the supernatural. Tickets are available now at Click Here

For more information, please visit https://www.eventidearts.org or contact us at info@eventidearts.org

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the laughter and enchantment that "Blithe Spirit" brings to the stage. "Blithe Spirit" is produced through special arrangement with Samuel French, New York.