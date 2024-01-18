Eventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In Three Acts

This production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from February 1st through February 11th.
Eventide Theatre Company will present Nöel Coward's timeless classic, "Blithe Spirit," that promises an evening of laughter, mystique, and high spirits. Directed by ETC Board Member, Lynne Johnson, this production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from February 1st through February 11th
Performance Schedule:
Thursday through Saturday: 7:30 PM
Sunday Matinee: 2:00 PM
Following the Sunday performances (2/4 & 2/11) ticket holders are invited to stay after the performance for a talkback with special guest Susan Ahern, "The Happy Medium". Being that Gertrude "Gertie" Lawrence was a close friend and acting partner of Nöel Coward in life, who knows what delightful spirits may be conjured up during our performances in the very theatre named after her.
This comedic gem serves as the 2024 season opener for Eventide Theatre Company, inviting the audience into the charming English country home of Charles Condomine, a remarried widower. The plot unfolds as a local eccentric medium holds a seance at the request of Charles, a writer grappling with writer's block. However, the unforeseen consequence of accidentally summoning the spirit of Charles's deceased first wife, leads to comical mayhem as the completely unraveled Charles becomes embroiled with the personalities of both his current and deceased wife. This increasingly complex love triangle pulls out all of the comedic stops for the audiences' enjoyment.
Company:
Edith-Madison Mayer
Ruth-Rebecca Riley
Charles-Zack Johnson
Dr. Bradman-Alex Lucchesi
Mrs. Bradman-Liz Argo
Madame Arcati- Kathleen Larson Day
Elvira-Shannen Dondo
Director-Lynne Johnson
Stage Manager-Kaleigh Mason
Production Manager-Donna Wresinki
Set Design, Construction, Special Effects-Guy Trudeau
Lighting Design-Christopher Ostrom
Light Board Operator-Vicky Marchant
Props Design-Priscilla Hurley
Pianist/Music-Pam Wannie
Sound Design-Toby Wilson
Costume Design-Amy Canaday
Join us for an unforgettable night filled with wit, charm, and a touch of the supernatural. Tickets are available now at Click Here
For more information, please visit https://www.eventidearts.org or contact us at info@eventidearts.org
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the laughter and enchantment that "Blithe Spirit" brings to the stage. "Blithe Spirit" is produced through special arrangement with Samuel French, New York.
