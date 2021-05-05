Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ethan DePuy To Become Next Artistic Director Of Boston Art Song Society

He will succeed Ann Schaefer as the organization's leader.

May. 5, 2021  

In advance of its seventh season, the Boston Art Song Society has appointed a new Artistic Director. Ethan DePuy, a tenor known to Boston audiences for his performances with the Handel and Haydn Society, Music at Marsh Chapel, Emmanuel Music, Boston Landmarks Orchestra, and the Boston Opera Collaborative, will take over the post immediately.

Ann Schaefer, who led the organization for the past three seasons, has accepted a teaching position at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. "We are so grateful to Ann for her leadership and vision," said DePuy. "I'm truly looking forward to building upon that foundation in future seasons."

Boston Art Song Society will announce its seventh season soon.

For more information, visit http://www.bostonartsongsociety.org, or follow Boston Art Song Society on Facebook or Instagram.


