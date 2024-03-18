Eric Lindell, Kathleen Edwards, Ruthie Foster, and Martin Barre Come to The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced new shows including New Orleans roots rocker Eric Lindell on May 25, Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards on June 22, and Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster on August 2. Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades at his new show A Brief History of Tull on November 1. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 23 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

New Orleans-based singer/songwriter and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Eric Lindell melds West Coast rock, swampy Gulf Coast R&B, rugged country, and Memphis soul. Eric Lindell gained recognition from his album, Change in the Weather, which yielded the radio single "Give It Time," which received significant play on adult album alternative-formatted stations around the country and was featured in an episode of the Boston Legal TV show. The album was nominated for Jam Album of the Year in the 7th Annual Independent Music Awards. His single, "Lay Back Down", was again well received by AAA and appeared in the TV shows True Blood and Friday Night Lights. He made his network television debut on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in February 2008.

Kathleen Edwards is a modern-day cornerstone of North American roots music. Since making her 2002 debut with the album Failer, she's spent the 21st century occupying the grey area between genres, swirling her mix of alt-country, folk, and heartland rock & roll. It's a sound that has earned its creator more than a half-dozen Juno nominations, shows with icons like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, and Top 40 success on both sides of the Canadian/American border. From co-writes with Maren Morris to critically-acclaimed solo records like "Back to Me," "Asking for Flowers," "Voyageur," and "Total Freedom," Edwards has become a leader of the Americana community, even as her ever-evolving music reaches beyond the format's boundaries.

Texas-based singer and songwriter Ruthie Foster has a broad palette of American song forms -- gospel and blues to jazz, folk, and soul. Foster has been Grammy-nominated for Best Blues Album three times in a row, has won seven Blues Music Awards, and won a Living Blues Critics' Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year. Ruthie Foster's ninth studio album represents a new high water mark for the veteran blues artist—a collection of songs possessing pure power, like a tidal wave of musical generosity. Healing Time finds Foster pushing her boundaries as a singer and songwriter more than ever before, creating a genuinely live-sounding atmosphere with the help of her band, who sound refreshingly loose and lived-in throughout these 12 songs.

Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull in A Brief History of Tull, which features a special visual presentation with the music that highlights the fifty years of Jethro Tull's musical career. He will be bringing a spectacular show with his touring band, featuring the iconic voice of Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on bass, and Terl Bryant on drums. Martin Barre was Jethro Tull's guitarist for over 43 years, and his guitar playing has earned him high respect and recognition. His solos were voted 25th best solo ever in the USA and 20th best solo ever in the UK for playing on Aqualung. His playing on the album Crest of a Knave earned him a Grammy award in 1989 for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal or Instrumental. As well as numerous Jethro Tull albums, Martin has worked with many other artists, including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Joe Bonamassa, and has shared the stage with such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 23 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.