Empowering Voices: Kendall Square Orchestra Celebrates Women In Music And Science On International Women's Day

In a harmonious tribute to International Women's Day, the Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O), under the baton of Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, presents "Discovery and Breakthrough," a concert that intertwines the elegance of classical music with the pioneering spirit of women in science. This inspiring event is set to take place at Harvard University's prestigious Sanders Theatre on March 8, 2024, at 7:30 PM.

The highlight of the evening is the world premiere of Francine Trester's "In Her Element," a compelling composition that brings to life the stories of women scientists who changed the course of history with their discoveries. Accompanied by sopranos Erin Merceruio Nelson and Carrie Cheron, the piece promises a deeply moving experience.

Maestro Kondakçi shares, "This concert is a homage to the relentless pursuit of knowledge and beauty, both in music and in science. 'In Her Element' is not just a piece of music; it's a narrative that celebrates the groundbreaking achievements of women who dared to discover and innovate."

Prior to the concert, at 6:45 PM, attendees are invited to a panel discussion titled "Inspire Inclusion." This panel will feature luminaries from the fields of science, technology, and the arts, including Gretchen Cook-Anderson, Elena Spencer, Meena Subramanyam, Francine Trester, and Jo Viney. Moderated by Kelly Clark, the panel will explore the synergies between the arts and sciences, highlighting the role of women in driving innovation and progress. Elena Spencer, CEO of the Kendall Square Orchestra, adds, "This event will serve to elevate the stories of remarkable women in science and music. It's a testament to the power of diverse voices coming together to create something truly groundbreaking."

The concert will also feature Grazyna Bacewicz's "Overture" and Amy Beach's "Symphony in E Minor, 'Gaelic,'" pieces that underscore the rich legacy and vibrant presence of women in classical music.

All are welcome to join this celebration of creativity, resilience, and the shared journey of discovery that unites the worlds of music and science. It's an opportunity to honor the past, inspire the present, and encourage a future where breakthroughs are boundless.

Kendall Square Orchestra presents Discovery and Breakthrough, Friday March 8th at 7:30 PM at Sanders Theatre at 45 Quincy Street Cambridge, MA, 02138. For tickets and additional information, visit kendallsquareorchestra.org.

About Kendall Square Orchestra

The Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O), established in 2018, has rapidly ascended as a distinguished entity within Boston's vibrant cultural landscape, skillfully bridging the realms of classical music with the innovative spirit of the science and technology community. Comprised of over 70 adept musicians who are also professionals in the scientific and technological arenas, K²O represents the epitome of musical excellence, fostering an environment where the precision of science and the expressive power of music coalesce, creating a unique symphonic experience that resonates with a broad audience.

Central to K²O's mission is the "Symphony for Science," an annual event that epitomizes the orchestra's commitment to leveraging the arts as a catalyst for societal advancement. This initiative not only showcases K²O's musical prowess but also highlights its dedication to philanthropy, particularly in supporting healthcare and STEM education initiatives. Through this event, K²O has mobilized the community, raising significant funds and demonstrating the transformative potential of music to inspire change and foster unity. In this way, K²O continues to redefine the role of an orchestra in the modern world, blending artistic innovation with a deep-seated commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.