Emily Wade Adams Presents Motown to My Town On the Main Stage at Cotuit Center for the Arts!

Emily Wade Adams presents Motown to My Town, an album release concert-ONE NIGHT ONLY on the Main Stage at Cotuit Center for the Arts!

On Thursday, August 11 at 7:30pm, be the very first to hear Cape Cod native and current NYC performer Emily Wade Adams' new music! Adams returns to the CCftA stage for one night only to perform never-before-heard songs from her new album as well as soulful favorites from artists like Etta James, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Those familiar with Adams' tributes to Amy Winehouse, Queen, Burt Bacharach, and Tony Bennett at CCftA will recognize those elements in her original tunes, which blend Motown girl group, retro pop, and 60s rock flavors for a contemporary style that's all her own. In the words of Tom W. Kelly for the San Francisco Bay Times, "Emily Wade Adams has a voice you wish would never stop."

Celebrate this special preview with Emily and her incredible band, featuring music direction by Malcolm Granger.

Tickets are $40, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

