Emerson Colonial Theatre Holiday 2023 Programming Includes MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET And More

The Emerson Colonial Theatre's holiday line-up includes a long-running drag spectacular, a holiday musical reimagining featuring your favorite Rock 'n' Roll legends, the Colonial debut of a “Glee” favorite, and a merry evening of astonishing magic for the entire family!

July 26, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) venue, will offer an eclectic mix of events this holiday season that promises to include something for everyone who enjoys the magic of live entertainment, including:

A Drag Queen Christmas, the longest running drag tour in America starring contestants from the Emmy Award-winning television show “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a brand-new holiday musical featuring your favorite Rock 'n' Roll legends.

A Very Darren Crissmas, an evening with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor (and “Glee” favorite) Darren Criss.

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a non-stop show featuring the talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth that is perfect for the entire family.

Emerson Colonial Theatre Holiday 2023 Programming:

A Drag Queen Christmas

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8pm

Tickets start at $42.00

For the 9th consecutive year, Murray & Peter present, A Drag Queen Christmas, the longest running drag tour in America.



Get ready for host Miz Cracker plus your favorite queens from “RuPaul's Drag Race” performing live on stage. We've got Winners, Fan Favorites, OGs, Miss Congeniality, plus queens from Season 15 and All Stars 8.



VIP meet & greet tickets available. This year, the tour is 18+ only. For more information on the cast performing in Boston, visit DragFans.com.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

November 24-26, 2023

Tickets start at $39.00

Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical celebration jam packed with classic holiday hits and favorite chart toppers like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Comin' To Town,” “Ring of Fire,” “Santa Baby,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and more!

This brand-new musical is inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. This is an evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won't want to miss!

A Very Darren Crissmas

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8pm

Tickets start at $45.00

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, singer and “Glee” favorite, Darren Criss, will make his Emerson Colonial Theatre debut to celebrate the holiday season!

Since starring in his breakout role as Blaine Anderson on TV's “Glee,” Criss has gone on to star on the screen and stage. He starred in American Buffalo on Broadway and co-hosted the 2022 Tony Awards: Act One with Julianne Hough. He previously starred as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch after his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as J. Pierrepont Finch. Since then, he garnered major acclaim on the small screen for his starring role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” winning the Emmy and Golden Globe Award. Don't miss the chance to celebrate the season with songs from his recent holiday album A Very Darren Crissmas!

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays

December 8-10, 2023

Tickets start at $49.00

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

In its storied history, Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Follies, A Little Night Music, Grand Hotel, and La Cage aux Folles, and most recently, the pre-Broadway premieres of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, David Byrne's American Utopia, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and the revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. The building, which opened in 1900 with a production of Ben-Hur, is the oldest continuously operated theatre in Boston, as well as being amongst the most magnificent, having retained most of its original period details. A theatre for the community, Emerson Colonial Theatre is once again contributing to the rich cultural landscape of Boston with a new and varied program of Broadway shows, live music, comedy, and special events.