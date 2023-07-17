Elliot Norton Award-Winning Annette Miller to Return to Shakespeare & Company in GOLDA'S BALCONY

New, Thursday Performances have been Added to Create a 10-show Run

Elliot Norton Award-winning actor Annette Miller returns to Shakespeare & Company August 5 through August 20, reprising the role of Golda Meir in Golda's Balcony alongside the original director, Daniel Gidron.

Golda's Balcony, the inspiring true story of Golda Meir - Russian immigrant, American school teacher, and fourth Prime Minister of Israel - will be staged at Shakespeare & Company's Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. Additional performances have recently been added on Thursday, August 10, and Thursday, August 17, for a total of 10 performances.

The world premiere of Golda's Balcony was produced 20 years ago at Shakespeare & Company, featuring Miller, and went on to become the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history. Miller earned the Elliot Norton Award and IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Solo Performance for her performance.

Miller and Gidron are joined by Shakespeare & Company Set Designer Patrick Brennan and Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer.

Generously sponsored by Jerry and Honie Berko, Golda's Balcony will be shown at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre with tickets ranging from $22 to $72; preview performances are $10 less and student tickets are $22. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

Annette Miller has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in Boston, Regional Theaters, and in Film and Television. She has been a leading actor at Shakespeare & Company for 20 seasons. She was acclaimed by The Wall Street Journal as Best Actor of the 2020 season in regional theater for her performance as Gladys Green in The Waverly Gallery. She received the 2018 Berkshire Theater Critics Association Award For Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Katherine in Mothers and Sons. She received the Carbonell Best Actor Award nomination for her portrayal of Vi in August Osage County and the Elliot Norton Best Actor Nomination for her role as Martha Mitchell in Martha Mitchell Calling. Other favorite roles include Maria Callas in Master Class, Madam Ranevskaya in The Cherry Orchard, Vera in 4,000 Miles, Diana Vreeland in Full Gallop, Duchess of York in Richard III, and Maria in Twelfth Night.

Annette's ﬁlm credits include: Mrs. Tanken in Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, You Will Not Play Wagner (featuring Annette, which has been successfully seen at the New Plaza Cinema in NY and the Miami, Sarasota, Boca, Chicago and Vancouver Jewish ﬁlm Festivals and this June at the prestigious Berkshire International Film Festival.), Company Men, Autumn Heart, The Imported Bride Groom, The Next Karate Kid, The Eye Has to Travel (documentary on Diana Vreeland), and See How She Runs. On TV, Annette had a recurring role on As The World Turns and Ryan's Hope. Other awards include Gann Academy Award for Excellence in the Arts, Boston Jewish Film Festival Award, Zev Cohen Leadership Award, and the Excellency in the Performing Arts Award from the Boston Children's Theater. Annette studied with Stella Adler and holds a BA and MFA from Brandeis University. She is currently an Affiliate Scholar at Brandeis University's Women's Studies Research Center where she wrote and continues to perform Now is Our Time: a Theatrical Collage on the Pleasures and Perils of our Third Chapter for organizations and colleges.

Daniel Gidron (Director)

Gidron Directed Golda's Balcony (Lenox and Boston), Master Class, Full Gallop, Sotto Voce. He was born in Israel, earned Fulbright and Wien Scholarships, and received his MFA from Brandeis University. Daniel has taught at Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Brandeis. He currently teaches at Boston UMass. In Israel he has directed for Habimah National Theatre, Haifa Municipal Theatre, Arab Theatre in Israel (Accidental Death of an Anarchist), and Beersheva Municipal Theatre (Beauty Queen of Leenane). Directing credits in the USA include Peterborough Players, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Gloucester Stage, Merrimack Repertory, Opera Boston, New Repertory Theatre, and Nora Theatre Company, where he served as Associate Director for over twenty years. Recent productions include Groundswell, Or, The Chosen (Lyric Stage), Hysteria, Photograph 51, The How and the Why, Absurd Person Singular, Insigniﬁcance (Nora). His production of Arabian Nights (a co-production of Nora and Underground Railway Theater) which won 2012 IRNE award for Best Direction was revived for ﬁve seasons.

Patrick Brennan (he / him) (Set Designer and Props Master)

Brennan's credits include Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Much Ado About Nothing, Morning After Grace, Mothers and Sons, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Roman Fever / Fullness of Life, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The How and the Why, Henry V, Mother of the Maid, Shakespeare's Will, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Private Eyes, Master Class, Heroes, Beauty Queen of Leenane, Accomplice, Cassandra Speaks, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Parasite Drag, 39 Steps, Santaland Diaries, Private Lives, The Learned Ladies, Women of Will, The Memory of Water, The Hollow Crown, Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, War of the Worlds (Bernstein Theatre); Mother Courage, Richard III, The Winter's Tale, The Liar (Tina Packer Playhouse). Designer & Performer: Dibble Dance (Tina Packer Playhouse & Colonial Theatre). Patrick holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design from Academy of Art College, San Francisco. Other work includes Laura Ashley, Pierre-Deux, Anthropologie.

Govane Lohbauer (she / her) (Costume Designer)

Selected credits at S&Co: Dear Jack, Dear Louise, The Approach, An Iliad, Measure for Measure, King Lear, Martha Mitchell Calling play and ﬁlm, Twelfth Night, As You Like It; The Tempest, Ugly Lies the Bone, Or..., It's a Wonderful Life, Henry V, Mother of the Maid, Shakespeare's Will, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Private Lives, Loves Labor's Lost, Kaufman's Barbershop, The Learned Ladies, Women of Will, The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Taster, Mengelberg and Mahler, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Shirley Valentine, Golda's Balcony, The Ladies Man, Rough Crossing, Enchanted April, Ice Glen, Lettice and Lovage, House of Mirth, Glimpses of the Moon and many years of the Education Department's Fall Festival and Tour productions including Shakespeare & the Language That Shaped a World ﬁlm for Shakespeare's 2021 Birthday. Selected Regional: Grant & Twain, Emilie..., The Long Run, In Darfur, Arabian Nights, Red Noses, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Metamorphosis, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Alice in Wonderland, Our Country's Good.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.