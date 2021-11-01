ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At Cotuit Center For The Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Elf as this year's family-friendly holiday musical on the Main Stage! The Center's production features a "stellar cast and phenomenal production team," in the words of director Joan Baird. "To say we're excited is an understatement," she adds.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The cast features Ari Lew in the lead role as Buddy the Elf. Lew was most recently seen at Cotuit in 2019 for his second sold-out run of the one-man show Fully Committed. Many Cape favorites will be performing in this holiday spectacular, including Emma Fitzpatrick, Randy Doyle, and Holly Hansen-all three of whom are jumping right back onto the Cotuit stage after the conclusion of the Center's most recent smash hit, Muskrat Love: A Celebration of Songs We Hate to Love. The main cast is backed by a full ensemble and a live band. "The amount of talent and love invested in this project is inspiring," says Executive Director David Kuehn. "The costumes, the dancing, the music-it's just incredible. Not only that, we're hard at work rebuilding our stage from scratch as we return our theater to its pre-COVID configuration. The set is going to be a winter wonderland!"

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results required for ages 12 and over to attend. Children under 12 are required to wear masks at all times while indoors. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.