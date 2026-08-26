Daniel Roth to Return to Cape Cod for Organ Concert on St. Cecilia Organ

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Daniel Roth, Titular Organist at Saint-Sulpice in Paris, will return to Cape Cod this fall for a concert on the St. Cecilia Organ at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans.

The concert will take place Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m., marking a return engagement for the internationally recognized organist.

Roth has been praised for both his technical command and improvisational abilities. Reviewing his previous Orleans appearance, Boston Musical Intelligencer wrote that Roth “opened our ears with a sonic coloring book of organ effects,” and praised the organist's improvised postlude as “deeply considered.”

Musical Times has described Roth as “a master both stylistically and technically.”

Daniel Roth in Concert will take place November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans. Admission is free for students and youth ages 18 and under.

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