DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Mosesian Center for the Arts

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Actors' Shakespeare Project will open its 2026-27 season with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running October 9 through November 1 at The Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Elliot Norton Award winner Paul Melendy will star as Count Dracula in the comedy, returning to Actors' Shakespeare Project after last appearing with the company as Lavinia in its 2007 production of Titus Andronicus.

ASP Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards will direct the production, which reimagines Bram Stoker's classic horror novel as a fast-paced comedy featuring Jonathan Harker, Van Helsing, Renfield, Lucy and a decidedly different take on the infamous Count Dracula.

“What Actors’ Shakespeare Project does best is flipping the script on the classics,” said Edwards. “This production is a loving homage to Bram Stoker’s novel – both the original and its many iterations through popular culture – as well as a fun romp with plenty of vampire hijinks.”

Joining Melendy in the cast are ASP Resident Artists Doug Lockwood as Van Helsing and Bobbie Steinbach as Renfield, along with Thalia Gerloff and Nicholas Papayoanou.

The design team includes Danielle Ibrahim (scenic design), Zoë Sundra (costume design), Brian J. Lillienthal (lighting design) and Mackenzie Adamick (sound design). ASP Resident Artist Lisette van den Boogaard serves as production stage manager, with Antigone Brandel-Iuliano as assistant stage manager.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will run October 9 through November 1 at The Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street in Watertown. Tickets range from $52-$90 plus fees, with limited seating beginning at $20. Student tickets are available for $25-$45 to patrons ages 25 and under. Additional information is available through Actors' Shakespeare Project.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming