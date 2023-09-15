Curtis Stigers To Share Three Decades of His Music at Club Passim in October

Singer, songwriter, saxophonist, and guitarist Curtis Stigers will share his latest album, This Life, at Club Passim on October 16. The self-produced album looks back at 30 years of recordings and concerts, featuring newly crafted versions of some of the biggest and best songs from his long, successful career. This is the Emmy nominee’s only show in New England this year. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Stigers self-titled 1991 debut album sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide on the strength of self-penned hit singles like “I Wonder Why,” “You’re All That Matters to Me,” and “Never Saw a Miracle.” A year later, he contributed a cover version of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” to The Bodyguard soundtrack, which has sold over 45 million copies worldwide.

Multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Today Show, and countless international TV shows put Stigers directly in the spotlight of popular culture. Stigers also made cameo appearances in the movie comediesTed and Ted 2, written and directed by his friend, Seth MacFarlane.

He’s recorded thirteen studio albums, and his success has included co-writing with the likes of Carole King, Barry Mann, and Beth Nielsen Chapman. His songwriting talent also led to an Emmy nomination for co-writing and singing the theme song to the wildly successful TV series Sons Of Anarchy.

It is Stigers rich singing voice, however—singular, balletic, and at turns both mournful and playful—that has landed him on records with the likes of Al Green, Shawn Colvin, and Jackson Browne, in studios with venerated producers like Larry Klein, Danny Kortchmar, and Glen Ballard.

His on-stage appearances and concert bills include pop and rock legends Eric Clapton, Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Prince, Rod Stewart and The Allman Brothers Band, as well as jazz giants Nancy Wilson, Al Jarreau, Gerry Mulligan, Randy Brecker, Michael Brecker, Chuck Mangione, Toots Thielmans, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Kurt Elling, Diana Krall, John Scofield, Larry Goldings and many more.

Curtis Stigers performs at Club Passim, in Cambridge, MA, on October 16, 2023. Tickets are $35 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street at the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.