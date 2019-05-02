Comedian Rich Williams Headlines Comedy Garage on May 16

Berkshire Theatre Group welcomes comedian, Rich Williams to the Comedy Garage (located in The Colonial Theatre lobby) on May 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5. This show is sponsored by The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

Rich Williams made his mark in Houston by hosting events alongside a number of celebrities including, Gabrielle Union (Bad Boys II), Tyrese Gibson (Transformers), Cedric the Entertainer (Kings of Comedy), Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), Red Grant (Katt Williams: American Hustle) and Tony Rock (The Tony Rock Project).

Rich was also selected to appear in the Houston Whatever Fest (with headliners Bobcat Goldthwait, T.J. Miller and Iliza Shlesinger) and the Come and Take It Comedy Festival (with headliners Norm MacDonald, Maria Bamford and Todd Barry). In addition, Rich was chosen from a nationwide pool of over 300 comics as the winner of Emmy Award-winning comedian Loni Love's Loni's Laugh Off, and opened for Love at the world famous Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. Rich also appeared in two separate episodes of Fox's hit TV Talk Show, The Real.

The Comedy Garage presents acclaimed comedians from near and far. After the show, head down the street to Methuselah Bar and Lounge (located just a few short blocks from The Colonial Theatre) and show your Comedy Garage ticket for a $5 beverage.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend this event. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Comedy Garage: Rich Williams are $5. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





