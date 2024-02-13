Club Passim's Folk Collective Will Host a Night Full of Award-Winning Artists and Diverse Voices

Passim's Folk Collective, a program designed to diversify the venue's musical and cultural offerings, will host award-winner Fabiola Méndez with special guest Olivia Soler Espinosa and opener Gabriella Simpkins at the Club on March 1st. Genre-bending artists Fabiola and Olivia will take audiences through their identities and cultural roots, for a night of songs and conversations about women's stories throughout history. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Fabiola Méndez, a Puerto Rican singer, educator, and Emmy-nominated composer is part of a musical movement, crossing over the lines of genres such as folk, jazz & Latin. Her music is featured in the film Beautiful, FL (Disney+) and on the TV shows Alma's Way, Work It Out Wombats (PBS Kids), and Mecha Builders (HBO Max)

At the age of six, Fabiola began playing the cuatro, Puerto Rico's national instrument. She became the first student to graduate from Berklee College of Music with the cuatro as principal instrument in 2018.

She has received numerous awards since, including the Quincy Jones Award, WBUR's ARTery 25, ASCAP Lucille and Jack Yellen Award 2022, a Children's and Family Emmy nomination for Outstanding Interactive Media in 2023, and won the "Latin Artist of the Year 2023" at the Boston Music Awards.

Olivia Soler Espinosa, from Havana, Cuba, is Berklee's first female tres player, Cuba's national instrument. In 2023, her skill with the instrument earned her a Gifted Tuition Scholarship from the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

The night will include a performance from Folk Collective member Gabriella Simpkins, an award-winning singer-songwriter and composer. The Folk Collective is a quarterly gathering of twelve select artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders who hold inclusive and equitable events that welcome and invite diverse audiences and artists to the Passim stage.

Club Passim Will Host The Folk Collective: Women’s History Month with Fabiola Méndez & Friends, Feat. Gabriella Simpkins on Friday, March 1 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.