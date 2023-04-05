Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Club Passim Sets Lineup For 11th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Fest

The festival takes place on April 15th and 17th.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Club Passim Sets Lineup For 11th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Fest

The Down Home Up Here Festival is back for the 11th year on April 15th and 17th. The festival, held annually on Patriots' Day Weekend, will feature more than a dozen Bluegrass and Old Time acts performing live on the Passim stage. There will also be classes for musicians looking to get into Bluegrass and Old Time music and a Bluegrass brunch on Sunday morning. This year, Passim is bringing back the Jam Monday night. Anyone can bring an instrument and join in on the fun to make music with friends. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

"Down Home Up Here is a great way to celebrate the Bluegrass and Old Time community," said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. "During the Jam, you have performers from throughout the weekend sharing the stage with fans and making incredible music. It is the perfect free event for people who love the genre, or are just interested in seeing what it's all about."

Down Home Up Here showcases incredible local and national bluegrass acts including Stillhouse Junkies from Colorado, The Wildmans from Virginia, and The Mendenhall Sisters from right here in Boston.

The festival will also feature workshops through the Passim School of Music. Johanna Wacker will lead a class titled Clawhammer for the Clueless that will introduce students to the unique style of banjo playing. Ruth Rappaport will teach "Intro to Old Time Back-Up Guitar," which will help students understand the role of guitar in a fiddle led string band. Lucy Nelligan will teach Old Time Bowing Basics, a class for fiddlers to learn about old time rhythms and syncopation.

The 2023 Down Home Up Here Lineup Includes:



Mendenhall Sisters

Johanna Wacker

Ben Wetherbee & Ruth Rappaport

Hello Stranger

Stillhouse Junkies

Sophie Wellington & Riley Mullany

The Wildmans

Caleb Kibby & Max Peterson

Micah John & Lillian Chase

BB Bowness & Alex Rubin

Lucy Nelligan

Kings of Ghost Town

Greg Liszt

Charles River Ducklings

Maxfield Anderson

Click Here to view the entire schedule.



Down Home Up Here will run Saturday, April 15 to Monday, April 17. Tickets are available now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.




Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Photo
Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music 
Passim has launched The Folk Collective, a group of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings at the non-profit organization. 
Bostons Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead Photo
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts.
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer Photo
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer
Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May Photo
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May
Jo Brisbane's acclaimed cabaret show 'Mod Hollywood! Tunes From A Town Without Pity' makes its Boston debut in Josephine's at Club Café on May 9 at 6:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music 
April 10, 2023

Passim has launched The Folk Collective, a group of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings at the non-profit organization. 
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.deadBoston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead
April 10, 2023

Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts.
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This SummerAaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer
April 10, 2023

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL 
April 7, 2023

The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will  “Move It, Move It” to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May  19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.
ASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 SeasonASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 Season
April 7, 2023

Lyric stage has announced its 2023/24 season! See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
share