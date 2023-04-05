Club Passim Sets Lineup For 11th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Fest

The Down Home Up Here Festival is back for the 11th year on April 15th and 17th. The festival, held annually on Patriots' Day Weekend, will feature more than a dozen Bluegrass and Old Time acts performing live on the Passim stage. There will also be classes for musicians looking to get into Bluegrass and Old Time music and a Bluegrass brunch on Sunday morning. This year, Passim is bringing back the Jam Monday night. Anyone can bring an instrument and join in on the fun to make music with friends. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

"Down Home Up Here is a great way to celebrate the Bluegrass and Old Time community," said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. "During the Jam, you have performers from throughout the weekend sharing the stage with fans and making incredible music. It is the perfect free event for people who love the genre, or are just interested in seeing what it's all about."

Down Home Up Here showcases incredible local and national bluegrass acts including Stillhouse Junkies from Colorado, The Wildmans from Virginia, and The Mendenhall Sisters from right here in Boston.

The festival will also feature workshops through the Passim School of Music. Johanna Wacker will lead a class titled Clawhammer for the Clueless that will introduce students to the unique style of banjo playing. Ruth Rappaport will teach "Intro to Old Time Back-Up Guitar," which will help students understand the role of guitar in a fiddle led string band. Lucy Nelligan will teach Old Time Bowing Basics, a class for fiddlers to learn about old time rhythms and syncopation.

Mendenhall Sisters

Johanna Wacker

Ben Wetherbee & Ruth Rappaport

Hello Stranger

Stillhouse Junkies

Sophie Wellington & Riley Mullany

The Wildmans

Caleb Kibby & Max Peterson

Micah John & Lillian Chase

BB Bowness & Alex Rubin

Lucy Nelligan

Kings of Ghost Town

Greg Liszt

Charles River Ducklings

Click Here to view the entire schedule.







Down Home Up Here will run Saturday, April 15 to Monday, April 17. Tickets are available now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.