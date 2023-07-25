Club Passim Brings 90's Boston Band Jabbering Trout in August

Boston's own Jabbering Trout are heading back to where it all began with a show in Cambridge. The band blew up in the 90's developing a passionate fan base that still follows them today. Led by guitarist Tom Burris, Jabbering Trout will perform live at Club Passim on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Originally formed by Tom Burris in 1995, the band had a presence in the local acoustic scene, and won Boston's Acoustic Underground competition, in which they began touring clubs and playing festivals nationally, opening for well recognized supergroups, including Aerosmith, Dave Matthews, Jeff Buckley, and Ani DiFranco.

The band has played in front of thousands, but their native environment was rock and acoustic clubs across the country where, night after night, they delivered their solid, catchy songs with energy. They became headline acts in cities as disparate as Austin, New York, and their home base Boston.

The band put out two albums which were well received and reviewed in newspapers, magazines and fanzines across the country. In the early 2000s, Tom Burris ended the partnership, and the resulting album was ultimately picked up by Tomato Records.

Since their split in the 2000's the band has had many variations; the common theme is solid and catchy songwriting delivered live with energy. Currently the band consists of Terrace Reeves (bass) and Chuck Hargreaves.

Jabbering Trout will perform at Club Passim on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8 PM. Tickets are $20 and available online at passim.org or the Club Passim Box Office located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.