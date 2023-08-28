Christopher Lloyd, Finn Wittrock & More to Star in HAMLET Staged Reading at Shakespeare & Company

Limited, Three-performance Run will be Staged Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click Here presents a staged reading of Hamlet featuring Christopher Lloyd and Finn Wittrock, Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2 p.m.

Murder both intentional and accidental as well as madness both piteous and pretended will haunt the Tina Packer Playhouse as Shakespeare & Company for a three-performance-only reading of William Shakespeare's most memorable tragedy.

This limited run is directed by Shakespeare & Company Founding Member Kevin G. Coleman, a two-time Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Education, with Associate Director Ariel Bock, who directed Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise this season at Shakespeare & Company.

Its nine-member cast also includes Caroline Calkins, Ptah Garvin, Nigel Gore, David Gow, Dana Harrison, L. James, and Zoya Martin. Scenic design is by Devon Drohan, and costume design by Costume Director Govane Lohbauer.

This production is sponsored by Jenifer and Mark Salzberg. Tickets range from $20 to $75; for more information, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company



Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.