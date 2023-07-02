Chester Theatre Company to Present GUARDS AT THE TAJ This Month

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) will present Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph, at Chester Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA. Guards at the Taj runs July 6 to July 16, with performances Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

Standing guard in the shadow of the Taj Mahal, two best friends trade jokes and shoot the breeze while they follow the shah's commands. When they are ordered to do the unthinkable, however, they must choose between brotherly love and loyalty as a means to survive.

Abuzar Farrukh (Ancram Opera House, WAM Theatre) stars as Babur. Farrukh has previously been seen on the CTC stage in 2018's Disgraced. He is a recent receiver of a 2022 "Berkie" (BTCA) award for Invasion! at Ancram Opera House. Ruchir Khazanchi (Lyric Opera of Chicago, New Federal Theatre) stars as Humayun, making his CTC debut. Khazanchi has worked extensively with the American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University.

Reena Dutt makes her CTC directing debut. She recently served as the Ass. Dir. for The Collaboration on Broadway with Paul Bettany. Directing highlights include ART (OR), Constellation Stage (IN), A.R.T. New York, and upcoming LATC (CA). She is a Drama League fellow and a film director/producer, having screened at over 80 venues worldwide.

"The opportunity to bring this stunning play of brotherhood, joy, and honor to Chester through the backdrop of the Mughai Empire has proven to be an exciting opportunity," says Dutt. "It truly brings us together through a universal story that transcends culture."

Along with Dutt, the artistic and design team includes James McNamara (Lighting Designer), Naveen Bhatia (Sound Designer) and Oona Natesan (Costume Designer). Keri Schultz-Kent returns as Stage Manager, and Travis George returns as Set Designer. Mike Rossmy joins as combat director, and Arnab Banerji joins as dramturg.

Performance Information

All performances will take place at the Historic Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, Wednesday through Sunday. Check Click Here for specific dates and times.

Individual ticket prices are $52.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, ConnectorCare enrollees, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase discounted tickets by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at the door, online at Click Here, or by calling the box office at (413).354.7771. Box office phone hours are 11am-3pm, Tuesday through Friday.

Most performances will be mask optional but encouraged. Two matinee performances will require everyone in the audience to be fully masked: Thursday, July 6th at 2pm, and Saturday, July 15th at 2pm. For more information, please visit our website.

About Chester Theatre Company

Founded by a former Artistic Director of Dublin's Abbey Theatre, Vincent Dowling, Chester Theatre Company is an award-winning professional theatre company known for presenting high quality, contemporary productions with top-notch actors, directors, and designers from across the country since 1990.

For further information, please call CTC at 413.354.7770, or visit Click Here.