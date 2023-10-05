Cherry Street Music's 'Classical With a Twist' Series Opens With LOVE! Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday October 14th at The Allen Center in Newton, MA.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Cherry Street Music’s “Classical with a Twist” concert series for the 2023-24 season, opens with Love! Saturday October 14th at The Allen Center in Newton, MA.  All the programs in this series have a mix of the traditional with the non-traditional and the evening is shared with light refreshments and camaraderie celebrating the creative spirit. Tickets and information can be found atClick Here

  

Celebrated cellist Allison Yoshie Eldredge, The Allen Center Artist in Residence and curator of the concert series says, “Love, in its exquisite and devastating dimensions, has been a catalyst for our beloved writers and composers to create powerful and moving works! In the tapestry of our season opener, we’re going to discover and explore secret obsessive love, painful unrequited love, and joyful love through the music, and the letters and journals of Liszt, Kreisler, and Brahms. We will also intertwine poetry from local poets and illuminate the journey with current literary expression.” 

The first portion of the concert will feature several shorter works woven into a tapestry with original poetry by Grey Held and Carol Hobbs.  Among the musical works will be Fritz Kreisler’s  Liebesfreud (Love's Joy ) and Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow).  These are two of the three pieces in Alt-Wiener Tanzweisen, a set of three short pieces for violin and piano written by Austrian-American violinist.   

Aleksandr Polyakov, pianist, will perform Liebestraume of Liszt No. 3 the most famous piece from a set of three works for solo piano. Number 3 is based on a poem written by German writer, Ferdinand Freliligrath, entitled, O Lieb, so lang du lieben kannst (Oh dear, as long as you can love . . . . ) 

The second portion of the program will feature the Brahms’ C minor Piano Quartet No. 3, Op. 60.  This work, often noted as “painfully autobiographical” had roots that went back 20 years from its completion in 1875.  Brahms began writing this intense and especially obsessive piece at a seriously troubling time in his life.  In his writings, he alluded to suicidal thoughts, and wrestling with his secret love of composer, mentor and pianist, Clara Schumann.  Their close friendship continued to develop over time as she was his faithful advisor and champion. 




