Cherry Street Music Brings NUEVO TANGO to the Allen Center

For Cherry Street Music's next Classical with Twist concert, Artistic Director Allison Yoshie Eldredge has curated a diverse and invigorating program of Latin inspired music for Nuevo Tango on Sunday, February 4th at The Allen Center in Newton (MA). Tickets and information can be found atClick Here.

Allison Eldredge says “I'm a huge fan of dance music and Latin especially! Our upcoming Nuevo Tango concert will be a festival of transcriptions of Latin dance and folk tunes from Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.

“My phenomenal friends, the notable twin Venezuelan sisters, artists and social change leaders violinist Mariesther Alvarez, and violist Marielisa Alvarez, will join us to perform Venezuelan folk music arranged for string quartet together.”

The concert will include Piazzolla's L'Histoire du Tango featuring Philadelphia Orchestra principal bassoon, Daniel Matsukawa, and guitarist Andres Guerra will perform Roland Dyens' solo work, Tango en Skai. Eldredge will play Manuel Ponce's Estrellita and join Guerra on Manuel De Falla's Ritual Fire Dance.

The “twist” for this program will feature advanced students from Boston String Academy's “El Sistema Boston," along with violinists Markus Placci, Tony Morales and BSA co-founders Mariesther and Marielisa Alvarez, performing traditional tunes and dances from south of the border.

Daniel Matsukawa has been principal bassoon of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 2000. Born in Argentina to Japanese parents, he moved with his family to New York City at age three and began studying the bassoon at age 13. Prior to the Philadelphia Orchestra, Matsukawa was with the National, Saint Louis, Virginia, and Memphis symphonies.

Venezuelan composer, arranger and not-so-classical guitarist Andres Guerra is a New York City-based concert artist who aims to break down the stigmas of classical music and to shed a new light on the classical guitar. He graduated with a summa cum laude, dual-major Bachelor's Degree in Film Scoring and Performance from Berklee College of Music where he was awarded a Tuition Scholarship, as well as a Gifted Tuition Scholarship by the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation. He also was awarded the William Leavitt Achievement Award by the Guitar department at Berklee, one of the most prestigious awards the institution offers its students since its based on anonymous nominations.

Since winning the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant at 19, cellist Allison Yoshie Eldredge has been performing at the foremost music centers of the United States, Canada, Europe, Far East, and Latin America. Allison has performed as soloist with many of the world's great orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony, and the Royal Philharmonic and performed with such distinguished conductors as Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, Andre Previn, Charles Dutoit, Leonard Slatkin, Krzysztof Penderecki, Yevgeny Svetlanov, Hans Vonk and Sergiu Commissiona.

The Boston String Academy was founded in 2012 by Boston Conservatory graduates Marielisa and Mariesther Alvarez, and Taide Prieto, accomplished violinists and cellist who are graduates of Venezuela's “El Sistema,” and Peru's homologue program. The three of them lived both the social and musical mission of El Sistema — they felt the need to create a program in Boston that models their El Sistema experience, a program that nurtures both the individual person and the musician at the same time. (BSA) is a non-profit organization providing rigorous string instrument instruction to children in under-served communities. They have recently received honorary awards from Harvard University for their contributions to underserved communities in Boston.

Praised for having “a magnificent personality, a superb energy, a total command and an extremely convincing taste” (La Libre Belgique), Markus Placci is enjoying a growing international reputation that has already earned him solo appearances throughout Europe, South America, Asia, and the United States. A Professor of Violin at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, he makes his home between Boston and Bologna, Italy.

Tony Morales recently relocated to Boston after completing his Masters of Music in performance at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He has performed as soloist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as the winner of the Emerging Artists competition, and with Webster University as winner of their annual concerto competition. Tony has been winner of the prestigious Zoltan Szekely Performance Award at the University of Missouri. Currently, he performs with the Boston Civic Symphony, the Cape Anne Symphony, the Missouri Symphony, and the Du Bois Orchestra at Harvard-sitting concertmaster.