Celebrate New Year's Eve With Max Creek at Berkshire Theatre Group

Max Creek defies classification with a genre-defying style that blends rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Berkshire County's beloved band, Max Creek, invites you to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable concert at The Colonial Theatre.

As they mark their fifth decade of musical prowess in the Northeast, Max Creek defies classification with a genre-defying style that blends rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso, all woven together by their exceptional songwriting.

The band's infectious joy radiates from the stage creating an electric atmosphere both within and between their mesmerizing performances. Max Creek's live shows are an immersive experience, dynamically sculpted from a repertoire of over 200 songs, ranging from heart-pounding rockers to soul-stirring ballads and epic jams that resonate with the crowd, igniting spontaneous sing-alongs.

Beyond their musical brilliance, Max Creek embodies a familial spirit that spans over four decades. Their audience, a diverse mix of generations, reflects the band's enduring legacy, with seasoned "Creek Freeks" grooving alongside their children.

The band itself mirrors this multigenerational essence, with guitarist Scott Murawski, keyboardist Mark Mercier and bassist John Rider forming the core since the mid-'70s. Joining forces with them are the dynamic drums and percussion duo of Bill Carbone and Jamemurrell Stanley, who bring a fresh energy despite not being around during Max Creek's inception.

Don't miss this historic New Year's Eve celebration with Max Creek at The Colonial Theatre, where timeless music and jubilant spirits converge to welcome a new year in style.

Event Details: 

New Year's Eve with Max Creek

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, December 31 from 8pm to 12:30am 

Tickets: General Admission: $34 (advanced); $39 (day of show)

Season Discounts & Ticket Information


BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.


Tickets for this production are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

Safety Protocols

For safety protocols please visit BTG's COVID-19 information page:

Click Here

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the most historic cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 11,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.


