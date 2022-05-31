Casting Announced For The New Bedford Festival Theatre's Production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall have announced the casting for their production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast which will be presented July 22-31, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center at 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA.

Leading the cast will be Miguel Vasquez ( NBFT's "To Broadway, with love") as The Beast and Sydney Torres ( Morales in "A Chorus Line" at Seacoast Rep) as Belle.

Joining them will be Jesse Lutrell (National Tour of "Peter Pan") as Gaston, Ron Trenouth (Original Broadway Production of "Ragtime") as Maurice, Courtney Dease (National Tour of "Pippin") as Lumiere, Gillian Bell ( "Les Miserables" at Merry Go Round Playhouse) as Mrs. Potts, Conor McGiffin ( National Tour of "Finding Neverland") as Cogsworth, Carly Caviglia ( "Hairspray" at Priscilla Beach Theatre) as Babette, Allyson Lynch ( "Le Nozze di Figaro" at Kentucky Opera) as Madame De La Grande Bouche, and Noah Rodrigues ( "West Side Story" at Manatee Performing Arts Center) as Lefou.

Performing in the ensemble will be: Julieta Berry, Joey Birchler, Daniel Booda, Connor Buonnacorsi, Makenna Calvao, Abby Casey, Kerry Driscoll, Kirsty Fuller, Alyssa Ishihara, Olivia Marques, Dennis Robinson, Brooklyn Toli, and Gil Vaughn-Spencer. Swings: Danny Durr and Alyssa Maitoza

The role of "Chip" will be announced at a later date.

The Production will be Directed by Diane DiCroce, Choreographed by Andrew Winins, Music Direction by Steve Bergman, Associate Choreographer Kristy Fuller, Lighting Design by Michael Wonson, Sound Design by Jason Choquette.

New Bedford Festival Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs July 22-31, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available from $29-$49.

Tickets can be purchased online at zeiterion.org/events/beauty-and-the-beast, by phone (508) 994-2900, or in person at the Zeiterion Box Office 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740.