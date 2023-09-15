Cast Complete For North Shore's THE FULL MONTY

Performances run September 26-October 8.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

North Shore Music Theatre will present the Tony-nominated musical The Full Monty, based on the film of the same name, September 26-October 8 in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, the cast will be led by Jared Zirilli as Jerry Lukowski, James Fairchild as Dave Bukatinsky, Brendan Jacob Smith as Malcolm MacGregor, Christopher deProphetis as Ethan Girard, Tim Connell as Harold Nichols, and Bernard Dotson as Noah “Horse” T. Simmons. 

The production will also feature Sara Andreas as Pam Lukowski, Sara Gettelfinger as Vicki Nichols, Emily Koch as Georgie Bukatinsky, Kathy St. George as Jeanette Burmeister, and Quinn Murphy and Patrick Naughton sharing the role of Nathan Lukowski with Christian Bradford, Kyle Braun as Police Sargeant, Nicholas Carroll as Reg Wiloughby, Rachel Gubow as Susan Hershey and Molly MacGregor, Arnold Harper II as Minister, Alyssa Ishihara, Sara Elizabeth King, Dean Marino as Tony Giordano, Namisa Owethu Mdlalose as Joanie Lish, Merrill Peiffer as Estelle Genovesell, Jordan Vasquez as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Luke Weber, and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen as Teddy Slaughter.

The Full Monty, which features a book by Terrence McNally and a score by David Yazbek, follows six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York, who, literally, drop everything to make some cash and help out a friend in trouble. 

The musical opened at Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre in October 2000, playing 35 previews and 770 regular performances before closing September 1, 2002. The production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the original cast included Patrick WilsonJason DanieleyAndré De ShieldsKathleen FreemanAnnie GoldenMarcus Neville, and Emily Skinner.

The North Shore creative team will also include music director Milton Grander, scenic designer Kyle Dixon, lighting designer Travis McHale, sound designer Alex Berg, costume coordinator Kelly Baker, wig and hair designer Rachel Padula-Shufelt, production stage manager Stephen MacDonald, assistant stage manager Dakotah Wiley Horan, and assistant music director Robert L. Rucinski.

The Full Monty is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney, Kevin P. Hill, and Matthew Chappell.




