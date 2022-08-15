Cast Announced For GOLDEN LEAF RAG TIME BLUES at Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company has announced the cast of Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues by Charles Smith, to be staged at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre from September 23 through October 30.

Directed by Raz Golden, Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues centers on the story of a young African American boy and an aging vaudevillian, thrown together in circumstances beyond their control. Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues explores their unusual connection - as discovered through stories and music - illustrating how our basic needs and human emotions cut across the barriers of race, religion, and age.

Shakespeare & Company's 45th Season Cast of Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues includes:

Glenn Barrett, Pompey

Barrett has been performing on stages throughout the Berkshires, New York, Connecticut, and abroad since 1969, including in New York at La Mama ETC., The Manhattan Theater Club, and in the New York Shakespeare Festival Tony Award-winning revival of Threepenny Opera. Regionally, he's performed with Longwharf Theatre, Riggs Theatre 37, Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park, Great Barrington Public Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Walking the Dog Theatre, Mixed Company, and Barrington Stage. Barrett is a founding member of The Berkshire Public Theatre.

Kristen Moriarty, Marsha

Moriarty began her actor training with Shakespeare & Company in 2011 just before obtaining her MFA. She began her Teacher Trainee journey in 2017 and joined the Center for Actor Training teaching faculty in 2022. Additionally, she has worked full-time in Development since 2019. She has performed in several roles at Shakespeare & Company, including as Jean Hatch (White Savior), Mrs. Reynolds (The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberly), Provost / Mariana (Measure for Measure), Miss Bates (Emma), and Olive (The Norwegians). She is a Center for Actor Training Teaching Faculty member, and Manager of Individual Giving for Shakespeare & Company. In Chicago, Moriarty has appeared at the Vitalist Theatre (contributing artist), Lifeline Theatre, Greasy Joan & Co., Emerald City Theatre, and Attic Playhouse; Regionally, with Elsewhere Shakespeare, Montana Repertory Theatre, Montana Actors Theatre, Classic Theatre Co., Tacoma Little Theatre, Toy Boat Theatre, and Philipsburg Theatre. She holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Montana and a BFA in Acting/Dance from Adelphi University.

Kevin G. Coleman, Ollie

Coleman is a founding member of Shakespeare & Company and its Director of Education. He works in the Performance and Training departments as an actor, teacher, and director, and has been a guest teacher or director at MIT, Harvard, L.S.U., Stanford, Shenandoah Shakespeare, Q.U.T.- Brisbane, Lincoln Center, the Folger Library, Shakespeare Festivals in both Stratfords, and the Mercury Theatre in Colchester, UK. Kevin is the Theater Director at the Austen Riggs Center, where he has directed more than 30 productions. In 2016, he was Runner-up for the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education. Along with Patrick Toole, Coleman recently produced the soon-to-be-released film, Speak What We Feel, documenting the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

Logan Slater, Jet

Logan Slater was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and began in the performing arts as a child, singing with the Hillcrest Christian School choir. After graduating from California State University, Northridge with a degree in film production, he decided to further his studies; but this time, focusing on acting. Slater has studied with Carl Ford, Lesly Kahn, and Gregory Berger-Sobeck, and is an alumnus of 2020's Month-long Intensive at Shakespeare & Company. Some of his recent roles include playing Jeff in You Have a Visitor, which won Best Horror and Best Cinematography at the Los Angeles Film Awards, and Troy Boy in Home Soon, an official selection at the San Francisco Black Film Festival. Recently, Slater completed courses at Magdalen College, Oxford University where he continued to deepen his skills as an actor with the British American Dramatic Academy (BADA).

