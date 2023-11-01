Cape Rep Theatre Will Hold Information Session For Bold Company

Now in its 3rd session BoldCo is for those with little to no experience but lots of enthusiasm.

Cape Rep Theatre Will Hold Information Session For Bold Company

Cape Rep Theatre will hold information session for the Bold Company (BoldCo), a free educational program for Cape Cod residents ages 55+ wanting to learn the craft of acting through a fun and friendly rehearsal and production process. Now in its 3rd session BoldCo is for those with little to no experience but lots of enthusiasm. This program is designed to open the door for beginner and non-actors into the many benefits gained from a life in the arts. The 8-week program will focus on a rehearsal and production process culminating in public performances. Opportunities are available for those interested in backstage work as well. Rehearsals will be held three times weekly beginning in early January. Performances will be in mid-March.  

An info session will be held at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater November 13 at 1 pm.

To RSVP or for more information email us at staff@caperep.org or call 508-896-1888.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company’s three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.



