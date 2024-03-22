Cape Rep Theatre Announces OUR TOWN And More for 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre has announced its 39th season with a fabulous line up of programming featuring American classics, song-filled adventures, award-winning musicals and new works on our Indoor and Outdoor Stages.

The Indoor Theater opens with a fresh, small-cast contemporary take on an American classic, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, directed by Maura Hanlon, playing May 1 through June 2, followed by the return of our 2023 smash hit one woman show starring beloved actress/singer Trish LaRose backed by a stellar 6-piece band in Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House, June 20 - July 14. The summer will see a rousing and raucous staging of Gilbert & Sullivan's swashbuckling adventure The Pirates of Penzance, July 30 - August 25, with inventive comedic staging from director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley. Next up is the world premiere of Pickle Me Tink, a hilarious new comedy with music by local playwright Seton Brown, September 18 - October 13. We will end our season with a production TBA, November 6 - December 8.

The Outdoor Theater will also host Cape Rep's Summer Children's Series featuring a new installment of our annual favorite The Puppets, Paul and Mary Show: Puppets Pay It Forward with puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe, Tuesdays June 25 - August 27. A new musical take on our popular original play from 2021, Maya Mouse's Madcap House of Music, Movies & Mayhem, by beloved local playwright Holly Erin McCarthy will play Mondays & Wednesdays all summer, June 24 - August 28.

Cape Rep's 2024 season is made possible through the generous support of Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Nauset Fitness, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cape Cod Linen Rental, and The Hot Chocolate Sparrow.

Cape Rep Theatre's 2024 Season

Our Town

By Thornton Wilder

Directed by Maura Hanlon

May 1 - June 2

Wednesday - Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Saturday 5/25 & 6/1 at 2 pm

No performances Sunday 5/26 & 5/29

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $40, 25 and under $25

Our Town is a Pulitzer Prize-winning enduring classic because it has the wisdom, poetry and depth to summon each new generation, each different community to consider what it is to live life fully. This production is re-envisioned for our community at this crossroads of our time: our pathos, our innocence, our joy and our humanity.

Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House

Conceived & Written by Trish LaRose

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Musical Director Michael Dunford

Choreography by Bryan Knowlton

June 20 - July 14

Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

No performances Tuesday 6/25 or Thursday 7/4

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $45, 25 and under $25

The hit of our 2023 season is back by popular demand! Inspired by the brilliance of legendary one woman shows from the likes of Bette Midler and Chita Rivera, Trish LaRose weaves story and song into a show filled with heart, sass and laughs! Backed by a stellar six-piece band and Trish's great friends Jess Andra and Anthony Teixeira,

Trish invites you on a candid, eclectic journey about life as a New Yorker, becoming a mother, and discovering her inherent connection to Puerto Rico goes deeper than she could have imagined. Trish leaves no stone unturned with a diverse song list spanning Sondheim to Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston to Rosemary Clooney.

A New Version of

Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance

As Presented on Broadway by New York Shakespeare Festival, Joseph Papp, Producer

Directed by Wilford Leach

Musical Adaptation by William Elliot

Choreography by Graciela Daniele

Book by Sir William Schwenck Gilbert

Music by Sir Arthur Seymour Sullivan

Lyrics by Sir William Schwenck Gilbert

Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley

Musical Direction by Scott Storr

“The Pirates of Penzance” Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

July 30 - August 25

Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $50, 25 and under $25

This Tony Award-winning new version of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera presented on Broadway by Joseph Papp with new orchestrations by William Eliott is raucous, rollicking and ribald. It is a classic suffused with a modern sensibility and its humor, song and dance is a surefire hit for every generation.

Pickle Me Tink

Written by Seton Brown

September 18 - October 13

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $45, 25 and under $25

Who doesn't love a comedy, especially a comedy with music? Playwright Seton Brown is inspired by some of the greatest physical comedy of all time, like Abbott and Costello, Lucille Ball, the Marx Brothers, in this hilarious tale of thwarted love, mistaken identity, witty word play and pratfalls galore. Don't miss this world premiere production from one of Cape Cod's own!

Outdoor Children's Programming

The Puppets, Paul & Mary Show: Puppets Pay It Forward

June 25 - August 27

Tuesdays at 10 am

Tickets $12

Beloved duo Paul Kehoe and Mary Wilson are back with all their puppet friends in a brand new show filled with songs and silliness. In Puppets Pay It Forward kids and grownups alike will learn the importance of sharing, kindness, friendship and love in an hour long musical adventure in the Outdoor Theater. Puppets, Paul and Mary are an annual favorite, interactive, inventive and extremely funny. Perfect for ages 2 - 6 & great fun for ages 7-100!

Maya Mouse's Madcap House of Music, Movies & Mayhem

Written & Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy

Musical & Arrangements by Henry Buck

June 26 - August 28

Mondays & Wednesdays at 10 am

Tickets $15

Maya Mouse is back in a musical re-imagining from the mind of children's theater playwright Holly Erin McCarthy with music by Henry Buck. In this thrilling adventure, Maya along with her sidekick Lieutenant Whiskers, transforms the slightly weird and scary sounds of her sleeping house into a movie extravaganza conquering alien foes, fart monsters and tapping tarantulas.