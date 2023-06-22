Cape Cod Theatre Project Kicks Off With Sharr White Event On June 22

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) starts its 2023 season this evening from 5-7 PM at the Falmouth Yacht Club, with a Q&A and mixer event honoring CCTP alum Sharr White (Pictures From Home).

'This event is free and open to All Access Pass holders - passes still available for purchase: https://capecodtheatreproject.org/tickets-2023/

Additionally, CCTP's season opens next week on June 29 with playwright Steph Del Rosso's Precarious. Del Rosso's play will be directed by Jaki Bradley, and feature actors Sharlene Cruz, Kristin Griffith, and Jon Norman Schneider. Performances will run on Thursday June 29, Friday June 30, and July 1 at 7:30 PM.

In Precarious, Violet is newly 70, newly retired, and growing increasingly anxious about environmental collapse when she shows up at her daughter Tillie's Brooklyn apartment with an unwelcome surprise. But Tillie has secrets of her own, and as a heatwave hits, conflicts begin to simmer and threaten to explode. A dark comedy about mothers and daughters, generational divides, and climate change.

Steph Del Rosso's (she/her) work has been produced or developed at Second Stage Theater, The Public, La Jolla Playhouse, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, The Kennedy Center, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, JACK, and others. She is a Core Writer at the Playwrights' Center, a New Georges Audrey Resident, a former Theater Master's Visionary Playwright, and an alum of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab and Clubbed Thumb's Early-Career Writers' Group. She is a winner of the Steinberg Playwright Award and the Mississippi Review Prize in Fiction. MFA: UC-San Diego. www.stephdelrosso.com.

Jaki Bradley is a director for theater, TV and film. Recent theater projects include The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin (IRT), How to Load a Musket (LTR) White Noise (Berkeley Rep); Radio Island and Good Men Wanted (NYSAF); House Plant and 1969: The Second Man (NYTW: Next Door); Mama Metallica (Denver Center); and Playing Hot (Ars Nova). www.jakibradley.com

Sharlene Cruz: Off-Broadway credits: The Good John Proctor (Bedlam), Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City (New York Theater Workshop), Erica Schmidt's Mac Beth (Red Bull Theater/Hunter Theater Project), C.A Johnson's The Climb (The Cherry Lane Theater/under mentorship of Martyna Majok) Television credits: “Flatbush Misdemeanors”, “Chicago PD”.

Kristin Griffith's NY Credits include Lewiston & Clarkston (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), Animal (Atlantic Theater Company), The Most Deserving (Women's Project Theater), Mary Broome (Mint Theater). TV: “East New York,” “The Good Fight,” “The Girl from Plainville,” “Succession,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Jon Norman Schneider most recently appeared in Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight at Lincoln Center Theater. Favorite credits include Catch As Catch Can (Playwrights Horizons), Every Brilliant Thing (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and Tiger Style! (Huntington), among others. Regionally, he's worked at The Alley, Alliance, Barrington Stage, Dorset Theatre Festival, Goodman, Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, Magic, McCarter, Milwaukee Rep, Mosaic, Northern Stage, Old Globe, and South Coast Rep. His film and TV credits include Bitter Melon, Manila Is Full of Men Named Boy, The Normals, Angel Rodriguez, "The Endgame," "Jessica Jones," "Veep," "30 Rock," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

Cape Cod Theatre Project is focused on facilitating the playwright's developmental process. For four weeks from the end of June through the end of July, a new play is presented each week receiving three staged readings and featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television. Further development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is solicited and encouraged.

All Access Passes, granting admission to every performance of all four MainStage plays, plus Stephen Belber's What Do We Do with The Dead benefit reading and an invitation to the welcome event with Sharr White, are now available for $125 per person. In addition, All Access Pass Holders will also receive four free passes good to bring newcomers to the Cape Cod Theatre Project, good for all plays. Individual performance tickets will be available in June. For tickets and more information visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project began as an experiment between two actors in 1995. Andrew Polk and Jim Bracchitta sensed that Cape Cod offered the perfect sanctuary for developing new work, combining an idyllic atmosphere with a community that enjoys and engages with the arts. Led by Artistic Director Hal Brooks since 2012, CCTP continues to support established and emerging voices in the American theater.

Each July, four playwrights are invited to develop new plays, utilizing a full week of rehearsals with a director and actors that culminates in a series of readings and talkbacks. CCTP also offers a weekly, free, behind-the-scenes StageTalk discussion with the playwright and director. Plays fostered with Cape Cod Theatre Project have achieved great success: 81 of the 105 plays developed have been produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, at regional theaters, and internationally. Several have also been nominated for Pulitzers, Oscars, Tonys, Obies and more. Most recently, 2018 CCTP alum Will Arbery saw his Heroes of the Fourth Turning become a Pulitzer Finalist and win several Obie Awards; 2017 Writer-in-Residence Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me was also a Pulitzer Finalist, a Tony Nominee, and is currently on Amazon Prime; and Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton, developed here in 2015, had a Broadway production starring Laurie Metcalfe and John Lithgow, and Sharr White's Pictures from Home had a 2023 Broadway production starring Nathan Lane.