Cape Cod Theatre Project Concludes 2023 Season With Mary Elizabeth Hamilton's IT'S STILL F-CKING TUESDAY

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) finishes its 2023 season in its fourth week with playwright Mary Elizabeth Hamitlon's It's Still F-cking Tuesday.

It's Still F-cking Tuesday will be directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, and feature actors Isabel Keating and Susannah Perkins. Performances will run on Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM.

When she learns that her son has been diagnosed with an unnamed but life threatening disease, Mary (Isabel Keating), a recovering opioid addict, begs her housekeeper, Cathy (Susannah Perkins), to stay the night and stop her from falling off the wagon. As the two women make dating profiles, try on clothes, smoke, drink and delve into whiskey-induced examinations of their pasts, they find they have more in common than they realized. Will Cathy be able to keep Mary from the abyss, or will Mary pull her housekeeper down along with her? Inspired by O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night, It's Still F-cking Tuesday is a dark comedy/drama about ghosts, motherhood and addiction.

Mary Elizabeth Hamilton is a Brooklyn based playwright, tv writer and mom. She holds her MFA from The University of Iowa and an Artistic Diploma from Juilliard. Mary was a Jerome Fellow at The Lark and has participated in Youngblood, The O'Neill Playwrights Conference, Ars Nova, I-73, New Georges' The Jam, and Play Penn. Her play 16 Winters won ASC's New Contemporaries Award and her Sloan commission, Smart, was produced at Ensemble Studio Theater and optioned by AMC. Mary was a Story Editor on “Why Women Kill”, wrote the podcast "Power Trip" starring Tatiana Maslany, and is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.

Aneesha Kudtarkar is a New York-based theatre director. She is a trained Indian Classical dancer who calls upon her background in dance to create compositionally-driven pieces of theatre that centralize historically excluded voices. Her recent directorial projects include The Who and The What (Juilliard), Queen (Long Wharf Theatre, NAATCO), The Cherry Orchard (The New School), The Who and The What (TheaterWorks Hartford), Men on Boats (Southern Methodist University), [Veil Widow Conspiracy] (NAATCO), LOCUSTS, Trouble in Mind (Yale School of Drama), The Purple Flower (Yale Cabaret). Aneesha is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama MFA Program. AneeshaDirects.com

Isabel Keating has starred on Broadway in Wicked, It's Only a Play, Hairspray, Spider-Man, Enchanted April and The Boy from Oz (Tony Award, Drama League, Outer Critics nominations; Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards); Off Broadway: A Sherlock Carol: New World Stages; Atlantic Theatre Company, Primary Stages, Rattlestick. Helen Hayes Award winner for Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink at DC's Studio Theatre, and appearances at Arena Stage, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf, Williamstown, Bay Street, etc. Films include Indignation and The Nanny Diaries. Television: “New Amsterdam;” “The Path;” “Law & Order: CI;” Emmy Award-winning PBS American Masters “Judy Garland: By Myself.”

Susannah Perkins (they/them) Broadway: Network. Off-Broadway: The Good John Proctor (The Connelly), Judgment Day (Park Avenue Armory), The Low Road (The Public), The Wolves (Lincoln Center/The Playwrights Realm), The Rape Of The Sabine Women (The Playwrights Realm). Lots of work with Clubbed Thumb. Regional: NYSAF, A.R.T. TV: “The Politician” (Netflix), “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime). Film: Lapsis (SXSW), Snakeeater, Enclosure. BFA: NYU Tisch. Obie and Drama Desk awards.

Cape Cod Theatre Project is focused on facilitating the playwright's developmental process. For four weeks from the end of June through the end of July, a new play is presented each week receiving three staged readings and featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television. Further development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is solicited and encouraged.