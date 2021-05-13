Cape Cod Theatre Company Announces Summer 2021 Season

Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre will inaugurate a new Outdoor Stage to celebrate its 70th Season.

Family shows will be presented on the outdoor stage while plays attractive to adult audiences will be held inside the theatre, following all CDC protocols. Seating will be limited. Choose your seats to allow for safe social distancing of your party when you arrive.

The lineup is as follows:

Sleeping Beauty

June 29 - July 16

Tuesday - Friday evenings at 6 PM (75 minutes)

Tickets are, $25 Adult and $15 Youth under 21.

Outdoor Stage

By Max Bush (based on tales by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm). Directed by James P. Byrne.

A king and queen long to have a child. Erda, the wicked forest fairy, grants their wish but with a price. When Princess Rose's is born, the king invites fairies to the celebration, but excludes Erda who then places a curse on Rose. On her 16th birthday, Rose pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep. Her dreams begin to answer life-long questions. When Rose awakes, the world around her has changed and she emerges into her new life. Recommended for humans of all ages from 5 to 100 years old! Children will find the story enchanting while an older audience may find it whimsical.

The Boxcar Children

July 22 - August 13

Tuesday - Friday at 6 PM

Tickets are $25 Adult and $15 Youth under 21.

Outdoor Stage

Generations of young readers have cherished the spirited Depression-era adventures of The Boxcar Children, Story by Gertrude Chandler Warner, adaptation by Barbara Field and directed by Rob Zapple. Orphaned and in danger of being sent to different foster homes, the four siblings run away and make their home in an abandoned railroad boxcar. Pursued by the authorities and a mysterious stranger, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together. A chance to appreciate the resiliency, strength, and the good we are capable of in times of crisis provides a welcome opportunity for both children and their parents.

The Secret Garden

August 19 - September 5

Tuesday - Friday at 6 PM. Additional Saturday and Sunday on Sept 4 & 5

Tickets are $25 Adult and $15 Youth under 21

Outdoor Stage

Susan Kosoff and Jane Staab (co-founders of Wheelock Family Theatre) have written a musical that is true to this classic of children's literature by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Mary Lennox is orphaned and bitter when she arrives at her uncle's house. Through her discovery of a long-locked garden, Mary's life blossoms with friendship, family, and love. The Secret Garden reveals a young person's meaningful growth through imagination and ingenuity.

Peter Rabbit and Me

August 4 -27

Wednesday and Friday Mornings at 10 AM

Tickets are $15 Adult and $10 Youth under 21

Outdoor Stage

Presented by the JUNIOR PLAYERS and directed by James P. Byrne.

A delightful dramatization of the beloved story of Peter Rabbit. Beatrix Potter, age 13, creates her own excitement by inventing and illustrating stories about her pet animals. She imagines an adventure for her favorite pet, Peter Rabbit, an early version of what becomes her famous The Tale of Peter Rabbit. All the favorite characters appear: Mother Rabbit, Flopsey, Mopsey, Cottontail, the mouse, the birds and Mr. McGregor. Here is a revealing and charming glimpse of Victorian society in contrast to the antics of the uninhibited animal world. Peter Rabbit and Me is filled with humor, adventure, colorful characters and all of the magic of children's theatre.

Silver Threads, A Rockin' Tribute To Linda Ronstadt

July 10 - August 1

Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7 PM

Tickets are $30 Adult, $25 seniors and $15 Youth under 21

Indoor Stage

Three of the Cape's great singers - Sonia Schonning, Marcia Wytral and Sara Sneed accompanied by a band led by musical director Robert Wilder. Songs include hits throughout the decades such as Different Drum; You're No Good; Blue Bayou; Desperado, Don't Know Much and many more!

Doubt, A Parable

August 7 - 29

Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7 PM

Tickets are $30 general, $25 seniors and $15 Youth under 21

Indoor Stage

John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play is set in a Catholic School in 1964 where an austere nun suspects a charismatic priest of molesting a 12 year-old boy, the school's only African-American student. A provocative and timely drama! Susan Kosoff directs this revival of the production that was a hit at the Arts Center in 2019 and now will be performed on the mainstage.