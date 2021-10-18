Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra's GHOST HUNTERS Performs This Weekend

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), the Cape's professional collaborative orchestra, presents its spooky fall concert Ghost Hunters, on Saturday, October 23, 7 pm, at St. Christopher's Church 625 Main St., Chatham, and on Sunday, October 24, 3 pm, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Rt. 28, Harwich Port. The orchestra is conducted by Founding Music Director Matthew Scinto.

"I cannot think of a better way to evoke the Halloween spirit than a concert filled with Cape Cod ghost stories and music by our orchestra. We are excited to be presenting this program in two locations for our audience members as we return live after a year of being virtual," shares Scinto.

CCCO's fourth season opens coincidentally just as the Cape is approaching Halloween and the holiday's local celebrations. Ghost Hunters conjures up spooky Cape Cod folklore in a program of ghost stories and compelling chamber music. Peer through the keyhole into the story of Liza Tower Hill, otherwise known as the "Witch of Barnstable", said to have danced on Mary Dunn Pond nightly with a crew of otherworldly creatures.

Composer Franz Joseph Haydn leads the hunt as the audience engages in the search for the notorious Barnstable witch in his famous Symphony No. 73 "The Hunt". Ralph Vaughan Williams' Death of Tintagiles tells the gloomy tale of a queen who captures a family, leaving others to attempt their rescue. The Orchestra's performance concludes with Béla Bartók's Divertimento for Strings, written in 1939 as Europe postured for the dark times that loomed before World War II.

Both the Chatham and Harwich Port performances will feature a costume contest for audience members during intermission, with winners chosen by the orchestra members. For more information about prizes and how to enter, please email info@capecodchamberorchestra.org.

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra prides itself on exceptional programming and its collaborative performances, a highlight of every season. Committed to artistic integrity and excellence, CCCO's mission is to connect the diverse arts communities and individuals of Cape Cod inclusively. By collaborating with other disciplines of art and culture, the Orchestra aims to create unique concert experiences while providing exciting, enriching and memorable orchestral music. Spotlighting living composers is at the forefront of the orchestra's mission; bringing audiences closer to the music of modern time, positioned as an essential and educational element to each performance program. Other repertoire emphasize the championing of works of living composers, as well as the music of the classical canon.

Tickets to Ghost Hunters are $35 general admission, children and students attend for free. Information regarding COVID-19 policies for this concert series will be made available in October. Tickets to all Season Four performances are available at capecodchamberorchestra.org, by calling 508-432-1668, or at each venue door by cash or credit card.