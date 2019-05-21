Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Names New Composer-In-Residence

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), the region's newest professional orchestra, announces its newest Composer-In-Residence Cody W. Forrest. CCCO champions living composers, an initiative at the forefront of the orchestra's mission, bringing audiences closer to the music of modern time, positioned as an essential and educational element to each program, under the direction of Founding Conductor Dr. Matthew Scinto.

"I am excited to be continuing our composer-residency for our second season, after a very successful inaugural year with composer Francis Snyder and our collaborative program community partners. The enthusiasm surrounding these new compositions reinforces my concept that music with a Cape Cod twist has the ability to gather our community closer together," shares Dr. Scinto. "This is the only program of its kind nurturing the work of young composers on Cape Cod. I look forward to performing the new music that Cody Forrest is inspired to create starting this October."

Cody W. Forrest is a composer and educator, fascinated by ineffable music and its ability to forge pathways between souls. His works explore the human impulse to share stories, the interplay of musical dichotomies, and a diverse spectrum of expressivity. Forrest has been commissioned by Dinosaur Annex, conductor Daniel Hege, and the Cochran Wrenn Duo. His music has been performed by Boston Music Viva, the Cassatt String Quartet, and internationally by violinist Léo Marillier. He has received the Florence Price fellowship from the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music, the Classic Pure Vienna International Composition Competition grand prize, an ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award, and was selected for the 2015 EarShot New Music Readings. In 2016 he served as composer-in-residence for Chamber Music Campania in Varano, Italy. Cody resides in Brookline, and currently teaches at Northeastern University and New England Conservatory. He holds a doctorate degree in Music from New England Conservatory, Master of Music from Syracuse University, Bachelor of Music from University of North Texas, and has studied with Kati Agócs, Malcolm Peyton, Daniel S. Godfrey, Andrew Waggoner, and Cindy McTee.

"I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to collaborate with Maestro Scinto and the musicians of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra. I am very excited to share my music with their audience. My commissioned works are designed to engage with the emotions inherent in the powerful stories that inspire them, communicating the issues at hand - including comradery, fear, nature's power and a sense of home," shares Forrest.

With its first season celebrating a successful close, CCCO's Season II title Towards the Sea represents the real program "DNA" for four new concerts. The season opener features Forrest's first CCCO commission based on the life of "Black Sam" Bellamy, a pirate who still maintains a reputation not only on Cape Cod, but throughout the world. His story as one of the richest pirates to have ever lived ends tragically off the coast of Wellfleet, when he and his crew met their demise in April of 1717 aboard the Whydah during a violent storm. This season of the sea concludes in April, with a special commemorative piece to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's voyage to New England.

Founded in 2017, Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra is dedicated to its mission of artistic integrity and excellence. Founding Music Director/conductor Scinto has a vision for the future of classical music on Cape Cod. By collaborating with local Cape individuals, arts organizations and local causes, the orchestra aims to create a unique concert experience while providing high quality, enriching, and memorable orchestral music.

CCCO's residency program offers its composers the opportunity to commission two works for chamber orchestra developed in partnership with Founding Director Scinto and local organizations or individuals. The orchestra aims to develop programs with local causes with a goal to create a diversified and unique concert experience. During this past season, CCCO's commissions included local poet Judy Askew, the Edward Gorey House, the Guild of Harwich Artists, and students from Monomoy Regional High School.

For more information about Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra's programs, performances and musicians, visit www.capecodchamberorchestra.org, email info@capecodchamberorchestra.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.

Committed to artistic integrity and excellence, the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra's mission is to connect the diverse arts communities and individuals of Cape Cod inclusively. By collaborating with other disciplines of art and culture, the Orchestra aims to create unique concert experiences while providing exciting, enriching and memorable orchestral music. Featuring living composers is at the forefront of the orchestra's mission; bringing audiences closer to the music of modern time, positioned as an essential and educational element to each performance program. Other repertoire champions the works of living composers, as well as the music of the classical canon.





