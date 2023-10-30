Cancer Survivor And Artist Beth Nielson Chapman Set To Perform At Spire Center On November 17

Her diverse body of work spans fifteen albums and seven #1 hits, including compositions that have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Cancer Survivor And Artist Beth Nielson Chapman Set To Perform At Spire Center On November 17

Singer-songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman will perform music from her expansive years of work at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA on November 17.

As a breast cancer and brain tumor survivor and speaker on grief and creativity, Beth will offer a special VIP Meet and Greet before the show to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS). Beth has taught at universities worldwide, sharing stories and delivery, exemplifying the healing power of music. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Beth Nielsen Chapman is an artist with many accolades to her name: mega-hit “This Kiss,” sung by Faith Hill, (ASCAP's 1999 Song of The Year), garnered a Grammy nomination and Nashville NAMMY's 1999 Songwriter of the Year. Also nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for her album, The Mighty Sky, she was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame in 2016, which she considers one of her greatest honors.

Her diverse body of work spans fifteen albums and seven #1 hits, including compositions that have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, the Indigo Girls, Emmylou Harris, Michael McDonald, Tanya Tucker, and Keb Mo' and her music has been featured in film and TV. In 2019 Beth became an Ambassador for the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Recently Beth's collaboration with friend Olivia Newton John was included on Olivia – Just The Two of Us – a special collection released to celebrate Olivia's career. Their song “Stone In My Pocket,” which originally appeared on 2016's Liv On - Olivia's album with Beth and Amy Sky - is part of a 17-track album celebrating Olivia's duets.

Having lost her first husband to cancer in 1994 and her second husband to cancer in December of 2022, Chapman also survived breast cancer herself in 2000 and a brain tumor in 2009. Her music takes you on a journey through the depth, humor and the wonder of life. Fans can expect to hear a mix of new songs and best-loved favorites (including audience requests)!

Beth will hold a VIP Meet and Greet before her show as a fundraiser to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. NBTS is the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States, dedicated to curing brain tumors and improving the lives of patients and their families.  

Beth's latest album, produced by Ray Kennedy, is called CrazyTown and was internationally released last fall.

Beth Nielson Chapman will perform on Friday, November 17, at 8:00 pm. Tickets for the show and VIP Meet & Greet tickets are on sale at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue. 


The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region.  The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.




