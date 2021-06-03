CSC Announces the Cast and Creative Team for FREE SHAKESPEARE ON THE COMMON: THE TEMPEST

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Artistic Director Steven Maler, have announced the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare's The Tempest, starring the great Shakespearean actor John Douglas Thompson in the role of Prospero. Performances will begin on The Boston Common on Wednesday, July 21 at 8PM with press opening on Wednesday, July 28 at 8PM, and end on Sunday, August 8.

Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam plays the role of Ariel, joining the previously announced cast of Siobhan Juanita Brown (Gonzala), Remo Airaldi* (Antonio), Nora Eschenheimer* (Miranda), John Kuntz* (Trinculo), Nael Nacer* (Caliban), Richard Noble (Alonso), Maurice Emmanuel Parent* (Sebastian), Fred Sullivan (Stephano), and Michael Underhill (Ferdinand). The Ensemble includes Ekemini Ekpo, Duncan Gallagher, Jessica Golden, Marta Rymer and Dylan C. Wack.

Scenic Design is by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Hamlet 360, Birdy, Death and the Maiden) and Jeffrey Petersen (A Christmas Carol, Birdy), Costume Design by Nancy Leary (Blue Kettle and Here We Go, Twelfth Night, Our American Hamlet), Lighting Design by Eric Southern (Cymbeline, 12th Night, Richard III), Sound Design by composer/songwriter/sound designer David Reiffel (Man of La Mancha at New Repertory Theatre) and Choreography by dancer/choreographer Levi Philip Marsman (Urbanity Dance and the Ailey Extension Program).

With the safety of our artists, staff, and audiences at the forefront of decision-making, there will be a number or adjustments to this year's offering. The production will be streamlined to allow for an intermission-less performance. The production will remain free, but due to expected capacity constraints, attendees will be asked to register ahead of time. In addition, audience size will be limited in accordance with capacity, social distancing, and masking requirement guidelines from theatre unions, as well as the city and state. Registration will open the week of June 21st.

The Accessibility program dates are:

*Open Captioning: July 31

*Audio description and ASL interpreted performances: August 1 and August 6

*Rain Date for all Access services: August 8

To learn more, visit ​commshakes.org​ or call 617-426-0863.