Broadway Performer Karen Pisani To Teach Theater Arts At Marblehead School Of Ballet Beginning In March!

Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer, Karen Pisani, returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop starting in March that introduces another generation of aspiring young performers to Broadway. The Marblehead School of Ballet invites seven to ten year olds to sign up for this new series.

This stimulating workshop creates a Broadway atmosphere, where dance, voice and acting skills are learned and applied. Technique and creativity are the keys to a triple threat! For the theater-loving individual, this class is for them. The class meets in studio at the school, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and virtually on Wednesdays from March 20 through April 24, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. Pisani served as Artistic Director of the National Dance Institute/New England with Jacques D’Amboise of the New York City Ballet. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Registration

Advanced registration is required to attend the in studio and online workshop. Registration and payment can be done conveniently online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293322®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmarbleheadschoolofballet.com%2Fclasses%2Fschedule%2F%23workshops?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.