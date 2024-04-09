Boyz II Men, Trey Anastasio & More Join Tanglewood 2024 Popular Artist Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tanglewood Popular Artist Series will welcome three exciting new guest artists to the blockbuster lineup in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. New additions to the summer schedule are the legendary trio Boyz II Men, Phish frontman and guitarist Trey Anastasio, and adventurous alt-rock singer-songwriter Beck. Both Anastasio and Beck will perform with the Boston Pops. All three concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

Boyz II Men has written and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past three decades, making them the best-selling R&B group of all-time and winning them numerous accolades including four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others. Boyz II Men will make their debut performance at Tanglewood on June 27.

Trey Anastasio began his career as the guitarist and vocalist for the popular improvisational rock band Phish and has won acclaim in the rock, classical, and theater circles. He has received Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work and was nominated for a Tony Award and two Drama Desk Awards for the original score of the 2013 Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody. Anastasio has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, among others. In his Tanglewood debut on June 29, Anastasio will perform with the Boston Pops conducted by Edwin Outwater, the Music Director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

As the title of his most recent album Hyperspace might imply, eight-time Grammy-winner Beck has traveled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded from a rejected 1992 demo into a ubiquitous 1994 smash. In the decades since, Beck's singular career has seen him explore all genres and eras of music, blurring boundaries and blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past. He has released 14 studio albums, two of which (Odelay and Sea Change) are on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all-time. He will make his Tanglewood debut on July 23 performing with the Boston Pops. The concert, to be conducted by Edwin Outwater, will feature unique arrangements of familiar favorites and seldom-heard deep cuts from the master of perpetual reinvention.

The Popular Artist series began in 1968 when Tanglewood decided to expand its musical offerings with the creation of “Contemporary Trends” concerts – a precursor to today’s Popular Artist series. Originally conceived as an extension of the Festival of Contemporary Music by Gunther Schuller, the purpose of the series was to present performances by popular groups representing important trends in contemporary music outside the sphere of Western “classical” music. The first few years included performances by The Association, Chet Atkins, Chicago, Miles Davis, Modern Jazz Quartet, and Ravi Shankar. Over the years the series has welcomed Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra; and more recently Jackson Browne, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Sting, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, and Earth Wind and Fire.

The public sale for Boyz II Men, Trey Anastasio, and Beck begins on April 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all previously announced dates are already on sale and may be purchased through tanglewood.org or by calling 617-266-1200 on Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Overall capacity for Popular Artist Series events is 18,000; the Lawn accommodates 13,000 and The Shed 5,000.

For information about accessible seats and other accommodations, call 617-638-9431 or email access@bso.org, or visit tanglewood.org/accessibility.

The Tanglewood Box Office will be open for in-person ticket purchases on March 19, 20, & 21 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets for Popular Artist concerts and other Tanglewood concerts and events may be purchased at the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular Box Office hours.

Popular Artist tickets are available for mobile delivery or for Box Office-Will Call pickup only. Mobile tickets will appear on the purchaser’s device five days prior to the concert. Will Call tickets may be picked up at the Tanglewood Box Office starting five days prior to the concert. Some artists have strict limits on the number of tickets purchased per person.