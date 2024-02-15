Boston Theater Company's QUEER VOICES FESTIVAL Set For Next Month

Boston Theater Company has announced the first annual QUEER VOICES FESTIVAL, with performances from March 8-10, 2024 at the Plaza Theatre of the Boston Center for the Arts. The submission-based showcase, produced by Joey Frangieh and Lisa Rafferty, offers seven vibrant and diverse ten minute plays written by LGBTQ+ playwrights. A platform for those voices to share their stories and perspectives, this festival plays a vital role in promoting representation in the arts and aims to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

A trio of Boston directors will share their artistic vision for the seven pieces, written by playwrights from New England and beyond. The production team and creative team are all from the LGBTQ+ community or allies.

Program:

Thanks for the Mammaries! by Bailey Jordan Garcia

Right Field of Dreams by Stephen Kaplan

Little Black Dress by John Mabey

All I Want for Christmas by De'Aveyon Murphy

Sharing Slices, or The Unfortunate Way I Still Love You by Elijah Punzal

Remembering When I Used to Remember by Patrick Riviere

Frigid by Emma CR Skinner

Team:

Producers: Joey Frangieh (he/him/his) and Lisa Rafferty (she/her/hers)

Associate Producer: David J. Castillo (he/they)

Directors: Lyndsay Allyn Cox (she/they), Danny Bolton (he/him/his), Jo Michael Rezes (they/them/theirs)

Costume Designer: M Stranski (they/them) Lighting Designer: Finn Bamber (he/him/his)

Production Manager: Jo Williams (she/her/hers) Stage Manager: Jolie Frazer-Madge (she/her/hers)

Performers:

Kai Clifton (he/him/they/them)

Oliver Rizzo (he/him/his)

Paul Dixon (he/him/his)

Matthew Finn (he/him/his)

Justin D. Davis (he/him/they/them)

Emma Na-yun Downs (she/her/hers)

Allison Beauregard (she/her/they/them)

Rémani Lizana (she/her/they/them)

Elijah Brown (they/them/he/him)

Performances are March 8 and 9 at 7:30pm and March 10 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25, and each performance will offer a limited number of ‘Pay What You Wish’ tickets, with a minimum of $5. Information can be found by going to www.bostontheater.org/queervoices. The Plaza Theatre at the Boston Center for the Arts is located 539 Tremont St, Boston. In BTC's commitment to financial equity those who cannot afford a ticket can request a free one by emailing assistant@bostontheater.org.

Boston Theater Company’s Road of Rainbows Pride 5K - BTC's annual pride event, is providing the funds for Queer Voices. Road of Rainbows Pride 5K takes place on June 8th, 2024 at the Boston Common Bandstand.