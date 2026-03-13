Boston Dance Theater Returns To 3A Artspace With STRONG WOMEN OF TODAY

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3S Artspace will present BOSTON DANCE THEATER in Strong Women of Today, a contemporary dance program featuring works by female choreographers from across the United States. Performances will take place April 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The engagement marks Boston Dance Theater’s fourth consecutive year performing at the venue. Previous appearances at 3S Artspace have included The Carol Kaye Project (2023), Pinnacle Works (2024), and Red is a feeling (2025).

“We've developed a meaningful and evolving relationship allowing BDT to treat 3S as both a reliable performance home and a laboratory for artistic exploration while simultaneously advancing our shared vision for high-quality, accessible contemporary dance in the region,” said Beth Falconer, Executive Director of 3S Artspace.

Boston Dance Theater Founder and Co-Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett described Strong Women of Today as “a playlist of some of the hottest female choreographers in the United States today that should get played on repeat.”

The program features short works commissioned from four choreographers: Rena Butler, Rosie Herrera, Micaela Taylor, and Yue Yin. Drawing on a range of movement languages, the works explore themes of identity, resilience, cultural memory, and collective power.

“In Strong Women, strength is not monolithic. One choreographer may express it through grounded, rhythmic force, another through fluid resilience or quiet resolve,” Stinnett said. “The diversity of perspectives creates an evening that feels dynamic and surprising, offering audiences multiple entry points into what strength looks and feels like in the body.”

Following each performance, audience members will be invited to participate in a post-show talkback with the dancers. The discussions will explore the creative process and cultural influences behind the works presented in the program.

On April 4, Boston Dance Theater will also hold an open company class and rehearsal viewing for students from local dance schools ahead of the evening performance.

“Strong Women embodies our mission of curiosity, creativity, and community. BDT's commitment to amplify female choreographers of color fosters empathy, bridges divergent perspectives, and sparks dialogue and reflection on contemporary issues at the heart of 3S Artspace's vision,” said Falconer.

Founded in 2019 and based in Boston, Boston Dance Theater is a contemporary dance company known for ensemble-driven performance, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and socially engaged artistic work. The company has performed across the United States and Europe.

Performance Details

3S Artspace will present Boston Dance Theater: Strong Women of Today on April 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace, located at 319 Vaughan Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Tickets are $20 early bird, $22 for members, $25 in advance, and $28 on the day of the show. More information and tickets are available through 3S Artspace.