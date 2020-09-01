Boston Center For The Arts Pushes Back Artist Evictions to March 2022

The organization initially planned to issue evictions by May 2020, but it was pushed back first to June 2021, and now once more.

Boston Center for the Arts has pushed back its artist evictions until March 2022, giving artists over one year to vacate their South End studios, The Boston Globe reports.

The BCA's Studio 551 initiative was announced last year. It was conceived to create opportunities for visual and performing artists in the city, by offering temporary residencies lasting six months to six years.

The organization initially planned to issue evictions by May 2020 for the artists with long-term leases at 551 Tremont St., to make way for the program. However, the date was pushed back to June 2021, and has now been pushed back once more.

"As we looked at the program, this really did begin to make sense - not just from a financial perspective, but also from a human perspective," said BCA codirector Emily Foster Day. "The only consistency right now is the inconsistency of our world. The last thing we would want to do for our artists is create even more instability and uncertainty."

