Boston Baroque Introduces The X-tet

Boston Baroque has introduced its first-ever period string chamber ensemble, the X-tet. The inaugural performances will take place on March 20th at 6:30pm and 8:30pm in the intimate acoustics of Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH in Boston. A unique opportunity to hear Boston's most celebrated musical artists performing in a chamber setting, the group's premiere program will feature masterworks by Haydn and Mozart.

"I am ecstatic for the inaugural performances of the X-tet," said Executive Director Jennifer Hughes, "as this opens up so many opportunities for Boston Baroque to perform in new venues and settings uniquely suited for chamber music." Music Director Martin Pearlman commented, "I'm delighted that Boston Baroque is able to expand its offerings with this chamber music ensemble. These concerts will showcase the virtuosity and versatility of our wonderful musicians."

Drawing membership from Boston Baroque's world-renowned orchestra roster, this performance features core members Christina Day Martinson, Jesse Irons, and Sarah Darling, violin, Jason Fisher, viola, and Michael Unterman, cello. The concert will be performed "in the round" with the musicians in the center of the room and the audience seated around them. The program features Haydn's String Quartet, Op. 20, No. 4 in D Major and Mozart's String Quintet No. 4 in G minor.

Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) is considered to be the "Father of the String Quartet" as his seminal compositions helped to establish the genre as it is known today. Composed in 1772, with influences from the "Sturm und Drang" German art movement, the Op. 20 quartets are imbued with a Romantic Era dramatic flair and volatility. Haydn's innovation was treating each instrument's voice equally, in contrast to earlier structures that often favored the first violin by dominating the main themes. Haydn's String Quartet in D Major is the fourth in Op. 20, and is filled with many contrasts, from a calm, pastoral theme in the first movement, a minuet in the Hungarian Gypsy style in the third movement, and an effervescent finale.

The String Quintet No. 4 in G minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) showcases an agitated, impassioned, and melancholic expressiveness, alternating with moments of heartbreakingly serene and tragic eloquence; which, suddenly, finish in a lilting and carefree elegance. The work jumps between a darker theme and a lighter theme, weaving this polarity across movements. Mozart indulged his love for the viola by scoring the work for two violas, and by emphasizing the rich inner voices of the quintet, further disrupting the traditional roles of string instruments and ensembles. The work, composed in 1787, was created at a time in Mozart's life that was personally filled with illness, desperation, and sadness, further contributing to the tension found throughout.

Single tickets for the X-tet performances are $50, and can be purchased online at bostonbaroque.org or by calling the Boston Baroque offices at 617-987-8600.





